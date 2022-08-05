Batgirl Movie Reportedly Included Michelle Pfeiffer Catwoman Easter Egg

DC's Batgirl movie has been in the headlines quite a lot this week, after it was confirmed that Warner Bros. Discovery will be cancelling the film entirely, instead of releasing it in theaters or on HBO Max. This decision, which is relatively unprecedented in the cinema landscape, has left a lot of people wondering what could have been in store for the movie, especially considering the film's unique place in the DC multiverse. In addition to the return of Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne / Batman for the first time in decades, a new report reveals that Batgirl would have featured an Easter egg to Keaton's original version of Selina Kyle / Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer). In the latest episode of The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast, Belloni and The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit revealed that Pfeiffer's Catwoman mask would have been shown in the film.

"They do show Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman mask, which I think is something that fans--" Belloni revealed.

"A nice Easter egg, yeah," Kit echoed.

"Yeah, a nice little Easter egg," Belloni added, before clarifying. "Although Michelle Pfeiffer is not in the movie."

Earlier this year, Pfeiffer was asked if she would be interested in returning to the role of Catwoman, and she said she would consider it in the right "context."

"She pulled off the almost impossible combo of sexy, ironic, tragic, dangerous, and just plain good," Pfeiffer explained. "It would depend on the context but, yeah, I'd consider it."

Batgirl was directed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, with a script written by Christina Hodson. The film would've starred Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, with JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, Brendan Fraser as Firefly, and Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh. Also joining the cast was Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai.

"It was wild for everyone," Grace said of Keaton's return in an interview with Variety earlier this year. "Our directors were like two little kids. They're legit Batman nerds openly. He's Batman, man! I couldn't even believe that I was sharing space with Batman. I want to say more, but I can't. It was insane, surreal, incredible. It was the stuff of dreams really."

What do you think of Batgirl's Michelle Pfeiffer Easter egg? Are you sad that Warner Bros cancelled Batgirl? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!