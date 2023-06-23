Michelle Pfeiffer Would Still Consider Returning as Catwoman

✖

Michelle Pfeiffer is an iconic actor with over 65 acting credits to her name, three Academy Award nominations, and a new show. Pfeiffer is currently promoting The First Lady, the new Showtime series that follows some of the most famous and impactful wives of United States presidents. Pfeiffer is playing Betty Ford and recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her role. Of course, for many fans, there's one role that Pfeiffer will always be associated with above the rest and that's Catwoman. Pfeiffer played the iconic DC character in Tim Burton's Batman Returns back in 1992, and many folks want to see her play the role again, especially since Michael Keaton is returning as Batman in The Flash. While there's been no official word on Pfeiffer's Catwoman return, the star is open to it.

"She pulled off the almost impossible combo of sexy, ironic, tragic, dangerous, and just plain good," Pfeiffer explained. "It would depend on the context but, yeah, I'd consider it," she added of returning.

While Pfeiffer's days with DC may be over, the actor is still working with Marvel. She made her debut as Janet van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp and appeared in Avengers: Endgame. Currently, she's busy filming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and recently admitted to The Tonight Show that Marvel's secrecy can be challenging.

"[Marvel Studios is] very mysterious, and they're very secretive, of course, with their storylines. It's a little hard because I met with [director] Peyton [Reed], and I knew a little bit about the character, but there was no script," Pfeiffer shared. "You have to commit without actually having read anything. It wouldn't have mattered because it all changes anyway. You don't really know what you're getting into, and then you get a script right before you start shooting, and then it changes every day. And then you shoot the movie, and you wrap, and then it changes again."

In addition to Pfeiffer, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will see the return of Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, and Michael Douglas. The movie will also feature Bill Murray, Kathryn Newton, and Jonathan Majors. Not much is known about the film's plot, but it is said to explore the Quantum Realm and features Majors as Kang The Conqueror.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on July 28, 2023. The Flash is currently scheduled to hit theatres on June 23, 2023.