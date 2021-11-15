Batgirl Lands Doctor Strange 2, Logan Cinematographer John Mathieson

After years of being in the works, DC’s Batgirl movie is finally getting off the ground, and is currently gearing up to be released on HBO Max. Leslie Grace was cast in the film’s main role earlier this year, and the cast and crew of the project have been beginning to take shape. A new social media post from one film’s directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, confirms another key role in the production. As El Arbi reveals in a throwback post with Ridley Scott and Russell Crowe, Gladiator cinematographer John Mathieson will be serving as the director of photography on Batgirl. Mathieson is also known for his work on Logan and the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The Batgirl film has been in the works in some capacity since 2017, and has ramped up development in recent months, enlisting Ms. Marvel and Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to helm the upcoming project. The Batgirl script is written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to see the return of J.K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon, with Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly, and Jacob Scipio cast in a currently-unknown role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve never fought in my life, so we are working really hard every day to get my body used to all the motions!” Grace said in a recent interview with Billboard of her preparation for the film. “I’m also reading a ton of comics and, believe it or not, keeping my eye out for tweets from our beloved DC comic fans to see what they are excited to see in my iteration of Babs! Research is everything.”

“I’m so excited to honor this iconic character whose legacy spans over 50 years,” Grace continued. “It’s a huge responsibility but also an honor — and I want to do my very best to make sure she gets the best of all I have to give!”

Are you excited for the Batgirl movie? What do you think of Mathieson joining the project? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batgirl is expected to debut on HBO Max at a later date.