Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Teases Fans With “First Look” at Costume for Halloween

The pieces are finally starting to fall into place for HBO Max’s Batgirl movie, which will give Barbara Gordon / Batgirl her most prominent showcase in live-action yet. The film will star In the Heights alum Leslie Grace, and fans have been eager to see what she will bring to the iconic character — as well as what her costume will look like. On Sunday, Grace shared a video on social media of her getting into the Halloween spirit, which she jokes shows off “the Batgirl suit” to her followers. As the video reveals, the “suit” is really a Batgirl onesie, along with a toy helmet from the DC Super-Hero Girls incarnation of the character.

While we did get somewhat of a tease of Grace’s costume through concept art shown at DC FanDome, it sounds like it might be a while before we see the official suit — but it will be worth the wait.

“No, I’m dying! They haven’t told me anything, I honestly cannot leak anything, even if I knew,” Grace revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. “But I have no idea! I think probably until I head off, I won’t know much, but I’m dying to know what that outfit looks like. I know that I’m going to be fitting, like, 35 different fittings for this costume.”

“It’s a big deal, so we want to get it right. I’m excited to see what that process is going to be like. My mom’s dying to know,” Grace continued. “Yeah, she wants to know hair, everything!”

The Batgirl film has been in the works in some capacity since 2017, and has ramped up development in recent months, enlisting Ms. Marvel and Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to helm the upcoming project. The Batgirl script is written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to see the return of J.K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon, with Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly, and Jacob Scipio cast in a currently-unknown role.

“I’ve never fought in my life, so we are working really hard every day to get my body used to all the motions!” Grace said in a recent interview with Billboard of her preparation for the film. “I’m also reading a ton of comics and, believe it or not, keeping my eye out for tweets from our beloved DC comic fans to see what they are excited to see in my iteration of Babs! Research is everything.”

“I’m so excited to honor this iconic character whose legacy spans over 50 years,” Grace continued. “It’s a huge responsibility but also an honor — and I want to do my very best to make sure she gets the best of all I have to give!”