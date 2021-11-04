Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Posts Training Video Preparing for Production

After years of anticipation from fans, we finally have our Batgirl, with Leslie Grace expected to portray the character in an upcoming HBO Max movie. As pre-production on Batgirl continues on, fans are eager to see what Grace’s take on the role will entail, whether through concept art shown at DC FanDome or other behind-the-scenes snippets. Grace recently took to social media to share a unique look at her training for Batgirl, with a video of herself doing upside-down push-ups, which is captioned “when they ask how’s Batgirl training going…”

“I’ve never fought in my life, so we are working really hard every day to get my body used to all the motions!” Grace said in a recent interview with Billboard of her preparation for the film. “I’m also reading a ton of comics and, believe it or not, keeping my eye out for tweets from our beloved DC comic fans to see what they are excited to see in my iteration of Babs! Research is everything.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m so excited to honor this iconic character whose legacy spans over 50 years,” Grace continued. “It’s a huge responsibility but also an honor — and I want to do my very best to make sure she gets the best of all I have to give!”

The Batgirl film has been in the works in some capacity since 2017, and has ramped up development in recent months, enlisting Ms. Marvel and Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to helm the upcoming project. The Batgirl script is written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to see the return of J.K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon, with Brendan Fraser joining the cast as Firefly, and Jacob Scipio cast in a currently-unknown role.

“No, I’m dying! They haven’t told me anything, I honestly cannot leak anything, even if I knew,” Grace said of her costume in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. “But I have no idea! I think probably until I head off, I won’t know much, but I’m dying to know what that outfit looks like. I know that I’m going to be fitting, like, 35 different fittings for this costume.”

“It’s a big deal, so we want to get it right. I’m excited to see what that process is going to be like. My mom’s dying to know,” Grace continued. “Yeah, she wants to know hair, everything!”

Are you excited to see Leslie Grace play Batgirl? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batgirl is expected to debut on HBO Max at a later date.