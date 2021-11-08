Batman 1989 Limited Edition Black Chrome Batmobile Exclusive Is Back up for Pre-Order

Earlier this year, Jada Toys launched a 1:24 scale die-cast Batmobile vehicle based on the 1989 Tim Burton Batman film starring Michael Keaton in a black chrome finish. It was an limited edition of 2000, but Jada only sold some of the edition directly. Now, a portion of the remaining stock is available here at Entertainment Earth (exclusive) priced at $59.99with a release date set for December. There’s a good chance that it sells out by the end of the day, so reserve one while you can. You won’t be charged until it ships.

The 1989 die-cast Batmobile edition vehicle features an opening cockpit, rubber tires, and rotatable weapons in addition to the exclusive black chrome finish. it also includes a 2 3/4-inch die-cast Batman figure. The packaging for the Batmobile is individually numbered.

When Jada’s 1989 Batmobile Black Chrome edition sells out, you’ll have to grab it here on eBay with a markup attached. You can also settle for the standard release die-cast Batmobile in black, which is available here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth for $27.99. You can’t go wrong with that version either. The only difference between the limited edition and the standard edition is the paint. Additional Jada Toys Batman vehicles can be found here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth.

On a related note, LEGO recently launched the 76240 Batman Batmobile Tumbler from the 2008 Christopher Nolan film The Dark Knight. What makes it especially exciting is the Ultimate Collector Series-style build with a whopping 2049 pieces.

The 76240 Batman Batmobile Tumbler is available to order here on Amazon, here at Entertainment Earth and here at Best Buy for $229.99 after quickly selling out here at LEGO.com. It launched alongside LEGO’s new Titanic and Home Alone House sets eariler this month. Note that LEGO also released a wave of sets based on the upcoming The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson. Details about those sets can be found here.