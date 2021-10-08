The Batman LEGO Sets Launch at Collector Con

The second and final day of Walmart’s Collector Con NYCC 2021 event happened today, October 8th, and the big surprise was the launch of LEGO sets based on Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman film starring Robert Pattinson as Batman and Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman,. A breakdown of The Batman LEGO sets can be found below. Just keep in mind that they might include some spoilers, so proceed at your own risk.

Lego Technic The Batman – Batmobile 42127 Model Building Kit (1,360 Pieces) / Pre-order at Walmart for $100: “Inspired by the latest version of the BATMOBILE from the 2022 THE BATMAN movie, this highly detailed toy car building set features a true-to-life design and is packed with hot features. Light up the night The model includes 2 light bricks – 1 red and 1 yellow. The red light adds an awesome glow to the transparent toy engine at the back, while the yellow brick lights up the front grille. Other cool features include steering on the front wheels, differential on the rear wheels, a spinning flame, plus opening doors and hood.” Note that LEGO will release a 2049-piece The Dark Knight Batmobile Tumbler on November 1st.

LEGO DC Batman Batcave: The Riddler Face-off 76183 Building Kit (581 Pieces) / Pre-order at Walmart for $80: “Batman’s action-packed HQ The Batcave is equipped with computers, tools and welding gear for vehicle repairs. The 2 side walls, one with a large GOTHAM CITY map and the other with a tool rack, are hinged so they can be rotated into different positions for more play space. The set features 6 minifigures from The Batman movie: Batman, Selina Kyle, The Riddler, The Drifter, Alfred and Commissioner Gordon. 3 elements containing coded messages from The Riddler can be read only when kids use the special magnifying glass to reveal the clues. When Batman ventures out on his motorcycle, he can disguise himself as his alter ego, The Drifter. And, if he returns with any villains, the Batcave even has its own jail. The playset also allows the Batmobile from Batmobile: The Penguin Chase (76181, not included) to be driven onto the ramps ready for repairs.”

LEGO DC Batman Batmobile: The Penguin Chase 76181 Building Kit (392 Pieces) / Pre-order at Walmart for $29.97: “This iconic, play-and-display Batmobile puts action from The Batman movie into the hands of kids aged 8+. Missile-launching Batmobile This battle-ready Batmobile features 2 spring-loaded shooters that launch mega missiles from the front, either simultaneously or individually, when kids press plates on the hood. The windshield and roof assembly lift off so the Batman minifigure can be sat in the cockpit. There’s even room for a passenger. The action can be turbocharged with the addition of blue-flame elements attached to the exhaust. The set features 2 minifigures: Batman, with a fabric cape, and The Penguin, with a shooter and hand-held rocket launcher, which includes an integrated stud-shooter that fires circular pieces.”

LEGO DC Batman: Batman & Selina Kyle Motorcycle Pursuit 76179 (149 Pieces) / Pre-order at Walmart for $14.97: “This 2-motorcycle set is based on The Batman movie and is perfect for fans of fast-moving, super-hero adventures. Batman action – on wheels! Kids take their imagination on a thrilling motorcycle ride with Batman and Selina Kyle. With 2 powerful-looking motorcycles and 2 minifigures, plus a Batarang, grappling gun, chain and gem element, thrilling adventures will never be far away. A glow-in-the-dark Batsignal provides extra inspiration for endless super-hero stories. The free LEGO Building Instructions app contains an additional digital guide which kids can use to zoom, rotate and visualize their model. There’s also a guided real-life building process that allows even younger builders to construct with confidence.”

The Batman will see Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The Batman is currently set to be released on March 4, 2022.