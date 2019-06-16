Batman 80th Anniversary Murals Pop Up in Seattle and More US Cities

DC is celebrating eight decades of Batman by commissioning murals in cities across the country. The murals are inspired by DC’s Dark Knight to celebrate Batman’s 80th anniversary. The murals will appear in four cities. The first mural appeared in Seattle at the music venue The Crocodile. It was painted by locally celebrated artist Joey Nix. The 10-foot painting is on display for fans to visit through the end of June. You can see Nix at work on the mural in the video above.

Batman also appears on a life-size mural in Bentonville at 116 E. Central Ave. The mural was created by local muralist Octavio Logo. Two more murals are planned from local artists in Dallas and at the Warner Bros. Studios lot in Burbank later this summer. The murals include locally-inspired iterations of the Bat symbol and are designed to be perfect for fans to visit, take photos with, and share with the #LongLiveTheBat hashtag.

Each artist pays homage to Batman’s 80-year legacy in their own unique way. Seattle’s Joey Nix is known for his photorealistic style and portraits of local heroes. He’s a longtime advocate for the Seattle graffiti art and mural scene and has curated an alley beautification program in the neighborhood of Belltown that features artwork by muralists from around the world.

Mexican artist Octavio Logo is known for his dramatic style, which he applies to the Batman mural in Bentonville. Logo grew up in Mexico City and is known for combining his experiences in Mexico and the United States in his artwork. Logo has been a part of the Bentonville street art scene since 2012, participating in public murals, local art exhibits, galleries and more.

Batman first appeared in the pages of Detective Comics #27 on March 30, 1939. Since then, Batman has become a pop culture phenom, appearing in countless comics, animation, television, films, video games, toys, and other products.

DC began the Batman 80th Anniversary celebration in March at SXSW. The celebration campaign includes special theatrical events, the release of Detective Comics #1000, live events and brand partnerships. The celebration will culminate with cities lighting up real-world bat-signals on Batman Day in September.

What do you think of these murals created to celebrate Batman's 80th anniversary? How are you celebrating Batman's anniversary? Watching movies? Television? Reading comic books? Playing Batman video games?