Batman ‘89 Movie Confirmed for Crisis, Robert Wuhl Reportedly Returns as Alexander Knox

The CW’s upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is gearing up to be not just the biggest event in the Arrowverse’s history, but one of the biggest events in the entire live-action DC Universe. With the epic crossover currently in production in Vancouver, every day seems to bring news of another new, exciting appearance from actors reprising their role from another pocket of the expansive DC universe. Last week, it was a look at Burt Ward, the actor who played Robin in the original Batman television series with the late Adam West. Yesterday, it was a spotting of Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar. Now, however, may be one of the most exciting teases of all: Batman ’89 will make an appearance in “Crisis” with Robert Wuhl making an appearance.

According to Canadagraphs (via Batman News), Wuhl may be reprising his role as Alexander Knox from the 1989 Michael Keaton Batman movie. The scene Wuhl was spotted filming has the actor sitting on a bench simply reading a newspaper until something happens in the sky that gets his attention. Having Wuhl’s Alexander Knox — assuming that is the character Wuhl is playing — read a newspaper is very fitting considering that in Batman, the character was a reporter at the Gotham Globe who not only worked with Vicki Vale (Kim Basinger) but inadvertently helped Vicki figure out Bruce Wayne’s identity as Batman.

The idea that Wuhl’s character is reading a newspaper in his scene is interesting for another reason as well, one that further establishes the Batman universe as Earth 89. Batman News also reported last week that a prop newspaper on set was spotted that revealed a photo of Keaton’s Bruce Wayne with the headline “WayneTech CEO – Bruce Wayne to Marry Socialite Selina Kyle”. It’s possible that that is the headline Wuhl’s character is reading. However the newspaper factors in, it along with Wuhl’s appearance further expands the Arrowverse’s Multiverse much in the way that the appearance of Earth-90 in last year’s “Elseworlds” did.

And the Multiverse is turning out to be an expansive and exciting place for fans of DC, The CW, and Warner Bros. It’s already been confirmed that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will feature guest appearances by Smallville stars Tom Welling as Clark Kent and Erica Durance as Lois Lane, Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne, Ashley Scott as Huntress, the return of John Wesley Shipp likely as some version of The Flash, as well as Jonathon Schaech as Jonah Hex in addition to Brandon Routh suiting up as Kingdom Come Superman and Black Lightning star Cress Williams bringing his hero into the Arrowverse for the very first time.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.

