‘Batman’ Actress Lisa Seagram Dies At 82

Actress Lisa Seagram, who appeared on such TV shows as Batman, The Beverly Hillbillies, and Bewitched in the 1960s, has passed away at age 82, THR reports.

Seagram reportedly on February 1 after a seven-year battle with dementia, according to the actress’s daughter, Chela Fiorini.

Fans of the 1966 Batman series may remember Seagram as Lila, the accomplice to Louie the Lilac, on the series. Given her head of red hair and the flower-themed gimmick of the villains, she has sometimes been associated with Poison Ivy, a character who first appeared in the comics in 1966.

In the series, Lila was the first henchwoman for Louie (Milton Berle), who has cornered the market on Gotham City’s flower business. While the flower-children (hippies) are gathering in the park for a flower-in, Louie intends to control the minds of Gotham’s young people, who he believes will be the future leaders of the city. Louie would later return with a different moll.

Besides her part on Batman, Seagram played Edythe Brewster, the wife of the oil baron who made Jed Clampett rich on The Beverly Hillbillies.

Seagram appeared on series like Burke’s Law, Bewitched, My Three Sons, My Favorite Martian, Perry Mason, McHale’s Navy, Honey West and The Girl From U.N.C.L.E.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Seagram was born in Brooklyn in 1936, the daughter of a New York City police detective, and also worked as a graphic artist and as a model in New York’s garment district before becoming an actress. Her first part in show business was a small role in John Cassavetes’ Faces in 1959. She would later appear in films like Love in a Goldfish Bowl, Bachelor in Paradise, and Come Blow Your Horn in the early ’60s. Later, she would appear in films like The Carpetbaggers and A House is Not a Home.

Seagram’s final roles were largely uncredited roles in feature films in the mid-1970s. She would go on to teach acting in Hawaii.

Survivors include her daughters Chela and Alisa, and grandchildren Jessica and Michael.

Donations in her memory may be made to Patients Out of Time or Leeza’s Care Connection.

