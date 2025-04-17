Hogwarts Legacy Gets First Update for April 2025

Hogwarts Legacy’s big April update is here and it brings quite a lot to the table. Not only has the base game seen improvement but so has the Creator Kit. While not much new content or features have been added, the list of bug fixes included in the official patch notes shows a lot of fine-tuning from Warner Bros. and Avalanche Software. Players can likely expect more updates like this, though news of the canceled DLC dampens expectations and hopes. That said, Hogwarts Legacy 2 offers more promise, though no official release date has been shared for the project. Until then, these Hogwarts Legacy updates will have to do.

The Hogwarts Legacy Game and Creator Kit update features numerous fixes and improvements. Localization, UI, and more have seen significant touch-ups, making the game look better than ever. Additionally, Avalanche has addressed known issues with stability and performance.

This update is available on both PC and consoles, meaning nearly all players can enjoy the improvements. Keep reading below for the full patch notes for Hogwarts Legacy’s April update.

Hogwarts Legacy Game and Creator Kit Patch Notes – PC

Patch Overview:

Localization Resolved issue where the unsupported mod crash popup would be incorrectly formatted in some languages.

UI Resolved large font rating text being cut off on mod page. Resolved issue where mod order numbers were exceeding the bounds of their icons while using the large text option. Removed the state change of the report button to avoid confusion if clicked multiple times. Resolved issue where pressing the continue button in the load game window would not load the game. Resolved issue where the prompts for enable and disable mods were reversed. Resolved search input losing focus after page content loads. Resolved in game date not matching CurseForge website. Removed search bar from all tabs in the mod menus except for the “Browse” tab as the search function always brings you to the browse tab. Minor visual improvements for mod image loading. Resolved infinite spinner while offline in mods screen. Resolved issue where offline notification window could not be closed. Added an easier way to batch repair and update multiple enabled mods at once. Added improvements to the usability of modded save UI. Resolved seams with pagination in mod page. Resolved banner resize and transitions issues. Added view all buttons to Discovery tab shelves. Resolved certain resolutions causing overlapping issues in mod description and details. Resolved not showing notification when repair was completed in tab. Resolved manual sorting of categories in related widgets on the Discovery and Browse tab. Resolved favorite legend text not being correctly set in the mod page. Resolved display settings issues where low latency options would not update upon changing upscaler type. Resolved an issue where details pages for unavailable mods were displaying incorrectly. Resolved an issue where unavailable mods were showing the “Not Installed” alert title. Resolved style card grid having 5 rows. Resolved large text issues in mod’s detail page. Resolved no repair prompt being available when launching save file repair option. Better aligned sorting terminology with its actual meaning. Resolved an issue where the UI was displaying multiple confirm prompts on the same error window. Resolved an issue where mods could be uninstalled while they were updating. Resolved issues with the sorting function not being reset upon changing tabs. Added additional error messaging for when staging a mod fails due to a corrupt mod. Changed the default input on controller for “copy save” to be the options button. Resolved issue where uninstalled mods remained in the installed list after switching tabs. Resolved issue where creators were unable to update installed mods in the uploaded section.

Raytracing Resolved Hogsmeade watermill shadow not rotating with asset. Resolved Raytracing reflection system resolution issues.

Stability/Performance Resolved performance hit when accessing library tab with a large number of mods installed. Resolved a hitch when hovering on character slot that has a large number of mods enabled. Resolved an issue where older saves using mods sometimes were unable to refresh store inventory. Fixed bug where Low Latency Mode would not update when Frame Generation was changed. Resolved FSR2 screen space reflection noise. Resolved various minor upscaler issues.

Miscellaneous Implemented support for Intel’s Low Latency (XeLL) and Frame Generation (XeFG) Technologies. Updated Intel’s XeSS 2 version to latest revision. Implemented AMD FSR3. Resolved SSL verification issue which prevented some players from connecting to WB Games Online Services. Implemented AMD Anti-Lag 2. Added newly released GPUs to GPU List so graphics options correctly default. Resolved issue which caused missing graphics options in the settings menu on some graphics cards HL-21946



Hogwarts Legacy Creator Kit Build Version – Console

Patch Overview: