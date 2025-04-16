Steam Game Free for One Week Only

A Steam game from 2018 that is normally locked behind a purchase is free to download and keep, but PC users must take advantage of the offer before April 23, because after this the offer will expire and the Steam game will return its normal price point. Those on Steam Deck interested in the free PC game though should note that its Steam listing mentions Steam Deck compatibility is “Unknown.” To this end, it is possible the Steam game runs smoothly on the Steam Deck, but it is also possible it’s a nightmare on Steam Deck. It’s even possible it doesn’t run on Steam Deck at all. Unfortunately, Valve is also in the dark on the matter, hence why its Steam Deck compatibility is listed as unknown.

As for the free Steam game in question, it is a 2018 release from developer Mazen Games and publisher GrabTheGames called AtmaSphere. And according to Steam user reviews, the humble experience is worth checking out. Right now, the Steam game has 215 user reviews, 82 percent of which are positive. This gives the game a “Very Positive” rating on Steam, the second highest rating a PC game can earn on Steam.

“AtmaSphere is roll-a-ball game set in a medieval world which is full of dangerous traps and uncertain paths,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Roll all you want, but don’t fall off! Collect all diamonds to impress Ballerina, and get Ballard safely to her house!”

There isn’t conclusive, reliable data on how long this free Steam game is, however, many of the user reviews range from two hours spent with the PC game to five hours long spent with it, so it seems PC users should expect something in this range. And this lines up with its usual asking price, which is only a few dollars.

“AtmaSphere is a simple ball-rolling game and it was fun,” reads one of the more popular of these user reviews. “The physics was realistic and I just loved moving the ball. Felt like a fun parkour game. Definitely did not expect moving a ball to be this much fun. Recommended!”

