Superman’s All-American Message Is More Important Now Than Ever

While fans are used to seeing Superman face off against formidable foes like Darkseid or Mongul, a resurfaced poster from the 1950s offers a different perspective on the Man of Steel. His life isn’t always filled with trading blows with villains. There are less chaotic and stressful times when he can have a quiet conversation with a diverse group of school children about civics and what it means to be a good citizen. The poster serves as an important reminder that, although superheroes are primarily a source of entertainment, the popularity, recognition, and iconic status of figures like Superman make them more than just a characters in a comic book. They can also be powerful public advocates for real-world issues that affect real people.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The poster and its message are arguably more relevant today than they have been since their initial appearance. Coming from someone as closely associated with American values as Superman, it suggests that the ideals embodied in the poster’s message are not revolutionary but rather fundamental and long-standing principles of the nation’s identity.

A Forgotten Superman Poster with a Timeless Message

According to a post on the official DC Comics blog, the company acquired a rare color poster of Superman from around 1950. In the poster, Superman is depicted speaking to a diverse group of children about the diversity of the American population, emphasizing that respect for diversity is not only essential to good citizenship but also a fundamental part of being a good American.

“And remember, boys and girls, your school —like our country— is made up of Americans of many different races, religions, and national origins.“

According to the blog post, although there is no official explanation for why DC chose to create the posters, some diligent research by DC Comics staff suggests that the posters are likely based on a 1949 public relations campaign between DC —then known as National Comics— and the Institute for American Democracy. In this campaign, brown paper school book covers for children were printed with the same image and message that later appeared on the full-color posters.

The blog post goes on to say that, around the same time, DC began collaborating with the National Social Welfare Assembly and other organizations on public service announcements that promoted themes such as racial harmony and the benefits of the United States’ diverse population. These announcements, featuring DC characters, highlighted the importance of diversity and inclusiveness. The overarching message of these announcements was that diversity is fundamental to the nation’s strength. For example, in Mystery In Space (1951) #13, Superman appears in a public service announcement coinciding with “National Brotherhood Week.” Entitled “Superman Says People Are People,” the ad emphasizes the importance of looking beyond racial differences.

Given the era — Post-War America, which, much like the present day, was grappling with a growing Civil Rights movement, increasing support for anti-discrimination efforts, and rising recognition of diversity — public service announcements featuring Superman and other DC characters were particularly significant. They firmly positioned Superman as a champion of tolerance, or as the concept is known today: diversity, equality, and inclusion. Meanwhile, others supported a more traditional vision of America that was not necessarily pro-diversity, making Superman’s stance all the more noteworthy.

It should be noted that the recovered poster, along with other examples from the public service announcement campaign, did not appear to be designed merely to preach an anti-racism, pro-tolerance message. Instead, the choice of messenger, along with the tone and wording of the messages — such as “Tell them [sic] THAT KIND OF TALK IS UN-AMERICAN” — suggests that the campaign’s ultimate goal was to highlight the United States’ unique identity as a nation of immigrants from diverse cultures. It emphasized a shared sense of humanity that, according to the message, sets America apart—and one that the nation should embrace as a comparative advantage.

Superman as Public Servant: The Golden Age of Morality

While DC had many characters to choose from for these public service announcements, it’s no surprise they selected Superman for at least one of these campaigns. On a practical level, the decision made perfect sense. After decades at the forefront of American popular culture, few characters could connect so deeply with people across different classes, regions, and backgrounds. Naturally, they leveraged his legendary status and inspirational appeal to raise awareness, drive engagement, and promote positive change.

Moreover, as perhaps the world’s most well-known non-human who would be considered an immigrant in any country, Superman serves as the perfect ambassador for tolerance, acceptance of differences, and the benefits of a diverse population, workforce, and network of friendships.

Beyond the practical advantages, featuring Superman in the campaign was a strategic move to proactively mitigate potential opposition. This benefit stems from Superman’s deep-rooted connection, since his inception, to fundamental American ideals and values. In fact, popularized by a Superman radio show during World War II, Americans came to understand that Superman was driven by ‘truth, justice, and the American Way.’ While ‘truth’ and ‘justice’ have relatively clear definitions, ‘the American Way’ allows for a broader range of interpretations.

Given the historical context in which the phrase “the American Way” first emerged in connection to Superman – namely, at the start of World War II – it’s clear that the concept encompasses the idea of tolerance, even with some flexibility in definition. Tolerance is indeed a fundamental principle underlying the notion of the United States as a melting pot of diverse races, cultures, religions, and ideas.

Why Superman’s Message Still Works in a Complicated World – Diversity in Crisis Again

When the vintage poster first resurfaced, it quickly went viral. On one hand, in an era when superhero creators often avoid overtly connecting their characters to “hot-button” issues, seeing Superman deliver such a clear pro-diversity message came as a surprise to many. On the other hand, while discussions about diversity are now a common part of social conversation, realizing that these conversations were happening “way back then” caught more than a few people off guard. For contemporary audiences, the poster’s powerful “look, even Superman knew this basic truth ages ago” vibe resonated with both comic book fans and non-fans alike.

The poster and the public announcement campaign that originated alongside it played a pivotal role in steering the United States closer to the “melting pot–we are the world” mentality that Superman championed all those years ago. However, the challenge persists. The poster’s inception as an educational tool promoting tolerance, combined with Superman’s iconic role as a symbol of American values and ideals, highlights its historical significance. That is, it’s not just some “woke” rant. It’s a call to respect and honor a fundamental principle that lies at the heart of the American identity.

Indeed, in a contemporary society, still grappling with issues of intolerance and division, Superman’s direct assertion that discrimination is “Un-American” remains as relevant and impactful as ever.