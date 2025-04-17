Epic Games Store Makes PC Game Free 13 Years Later

The Epic Games Store has a new free game today, April 17, and its a PC game from 2012. 13 years ago, games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, Mass Effect 3, The Walking Dead, Far Cry 3, Borderlands 2, New Super Mario Bros. 2, XCOM: Enemy Unknown, Dishonored, Persona 4 Golden, Journey, Fire Emblem Awakening, Guild Wars 2, Halo 4, Max Payne 3, and Hitman: Absolution all made headlines. What did not headline the year was Botanicula, despite quietly being one of the better games of the year, as evident by its 88 on Metacritic and 95% approval rating on Steam.

Those that have never checked out this 2012 gem can now do so free, on PC, courtesy of the Epic Games Store. As always, the free Epic Games Store game is available to keep once downloaded, but EGS users only have one week to claim the offer. More specifically, they only have until April 24.

Developed and published by Amanita Design, a Czech studio, Botanicula is a point-and-click adventure game with comedic elements. Typically, to get the 2012 game on Epic Games Store or Steam costs $15. For this, PC users get in return a game that is about three to five hours long, on average.

“Botanicula is a humor-filled adventure game created by the makers of award-winning Machinarium and Samorost series, studio Amanita Design and Czech band DVA,” reads an official pitch of the game on Steam. “Five friends, little tree creatures, set out on a journey to save the last seed from their home tree which is infested by evil parasites.”

“A short and silly story about some little guys. It has great sound design, the puzzles aren’t frustrating, and the art style is cute — it reminds me of Fran Bow in some ways, just more sweet and simple,” reads one of the aforementioned Steam user reviews.

It’s also worth noting that in addition to this week’s free game, there is also a new week-long offer involving free-to-play game Firestone Online Idle RPG. More specifically, those on Epic Games Store that log into the game between now and April 24 will receive an exclusive skin and $100 worth of in-game currency.

