New Superman Featurette Looks Behind the Scenes of James Gunn’s DCU Reboot

A brand new behind the scenes video for Superman gives fans a deep dive into the making of James Gunn’s new reboot. Superman is one of the most iconic characters in all of fiction. His logo is one of the most identifiable icons on the planet and his mere existence inspires hope and a better world. However, Superman’s cinematic history isn’t as glorious as a character like Batman’s. Although the first Christopher Reeves is a classic, some of the sequels aren’t and movies like Superman Returns were mixed at best. Man of Steel made an effort to create a Superman for a new era and while some are fond of Zack Snyder’s take, DC failed to launch that Superman into a larger franchise.

Now, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has been tasked with rebooting Superman once more which will launch a new DC universe. Superman is one of the biggest movies coming down the pipeline this summer and yet, we really don’t know that much about it. Despite having received a teaser trailer and a full scene from Superman, a lot of plot details are being kept under wraps. We know Superman will contend with Lex Luthor, but we’re not sure what the bald headed menace’s evil plot is this time or what other big threats he might encounter. However, we do know that Gunn’s approach to Superman revolves around the hopeful side of the character.

In a brand new behind the scenes featurette for Superman, the cast and crew of the film dive deep into the making of the movie. The new footage showcases just how much hard work comes to bringing the Man of Steel to life with elaborate sets, incredible costumes, and much more. It’s a great new look at the movie that continues to showcase what we can really expect to see from Superman. The new behind the scenes featurette was released in honor of Superman Day, which honors the release of Superman’s very first appearance in Action Comics on April 18th, 1938. Superman Day has also seen the announcement of new toys and merch for the upcoming film. While some fans expected a brand new trailer, this is close to the next best thing!

As of right now, we have no idea when the next Superman trailer will debut. Given the film will release in July, it’s not hard to imagine we see something in mid or late May, possibly so it could run before a big summer blockbuster like Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Either way, this new footage should whet some appetites.