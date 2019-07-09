Batman Beyond Complete Series Blu-ray Potentially Releases This Fall

A listing for Batman Beyond – The Animated Series has surfaced on Amazon France with a release date of October 30. A Blu-ray upgrade has not yet been announced by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, who in October 2018 premiered Batman: The Complete Animated Series on Blu-ray.

According to the listing on Amazon France, Batman Beyond will be released for the first time on Blu-ray in a four-disc standard edition, priced around $67 USD, and a six-disc Deluxe Edition, priced around $112 USD.

The complete Batman Beyond set will include all 52 episodes across three seasons as well as direct-to-video feature film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, which saw Batman: The Animated Series star Mark Hamill reprise his role as the Joker. The film was earlier issued as a standalone Blu-ray in 2011.

Amazon France also lists a bonus disc and a total runtime of 1144 minutes.

It’s not yet known what collectible extras are included in the Batman Beyond Deluxe Edition, but the preceding 12-disc Batman: The Complete Animated Series Deluxe Limited Edition set included three Funko Pocket POPS figurines, lenticular collector cards and two bonus discs featuring animated films Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is likely to announce the set at San Diego Comic-Con Thursday, July 18, where it hosts a Batman Beyond 20th Anniversary panel.

Producer Bruce Timm and stars Kevin Conroy and Will Friedle are among the guests featured on the Hall H panel, which promises to offer fans “exclusive prizes and cool announcements,” per a Warner Bros. Home Entertainment press release.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Batman Beyond won two Emmy Awards and three Annie Awards as it captured the imaginations of a new generation of Batman fans, setting new standards for super hero storytelling with innovative designs, outstanding voice acting and an intriguing approach to DC’s iconic characters and stories. The series also spawned an acclaimed animated film, Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker.

Come celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary with many members of the creative team behind the breakthrough production, including producers Bruce Timm (Batman: The Animated Series) and Glen Murakami (Teen Titans), eight-time Emmy Award-winning casting/dialogue director Andrea Romano (Justice League), director James Tucker (Batman: Hush), writers Bob Goodman (Elementary, Warehouse 13), and Stan Berkowitz (Justice League: The New Frontier), and the acting stars of the series—Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series) and Will Friedle (Boy Meets World, Kim Possible), the voices of Batman and Terry McGinnis, respectively. Stay to the end for some exclusive prizes and cool announcements. Hall H.

Warner Bros. previously made the complete Batman Beyond series available in DVD format.