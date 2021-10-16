Batman: Caped Crusader Animated Series Unveils First Look at DC FanDome

DC FanDome 2021 kicked off on Saturday, and the virtual convention provided a lot of updates regarding DC Comics’ most beloved characters. As expected, Batman factored into the event pretty significantly, with new looks at movies, television shows, and comics involving the Dark Knight. Among them is Batman: Caped Crusader, a new animated series from JJ Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm that is expected to debut both on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. After Batman: Caped Crusader was first announced last year, Warner Bros.’ debuted the first look at the series at DC FanDome, which you can check out above.

Utilizing state-of-the-art animation techniques and technologies available, Batman: Caped Crusader will once again reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue’s gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters, and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world. Casting details are currently unknown at this time.

“It is always fun to feed the insatiable appetite fans have for all things Batman,” Ascheim said in a statement. “Batman: Caped Crusader will entertain first-time and die-hard fans alike and, with such an impressive creative team in place, we know we have another future Batman classic in the making.”

“Batman: The Animated Series was a masterpiece that shaped the perception of the character for an entire generation of fans,” Register added. “It is in that spirit that we are bringing together three master storytellers in J.J., Matt, and Bruce – each with their own intuitive understanding and affection for the character – to create a new series that will continue in the same groundbreaking legacy.”

This will mark Timm’s long-awaited return to Batman animation on television, after he spearheaded the Emmy-winning Batman: The Animated Series. For Reeves and Abrams, the collaboration is significant on multiple levels — for one thing, the pair been friends and collaborators since they were 13 years old, working on projects such as Felicity and Cloverfield. On another level, both recently signed landmark deals with WarnerMedia — Abrams for an overall deal, and Reeves for an overall television deal.

“We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City,” Timm, Abrams, and Reeves said in a statement. “The series will be thrilling, cinematic, and evocative of Batman’s noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world.”

