The Batman Director Matt Reeves Moves Overall Deal to Warner Bros. TV

Matt Reeves is shaping up to be one of the most buzzworthy directors in the Warner Bros. world, thanks to his work on 2021's The Batman. While we're still a ways away from that film making its debut, it sounds like Reeves is continuing his relationship with Warner Bros. in a pretty big way. On Monday, it was announced (via Variety) that Reeves will be extending his overall television deal to Warner Bros. Television Group. Reeves' deal was previously under 20th Century Fox Television, which is now owned by Disney.

The multi-year deal will see Reeves and his 6th and Idaho production company develop new projects for various platforms, with the fledgling streaming service HBO Max being cited as among them. The projects will be produced in association with Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Warner Bros. Animation or Blue Ribbon Content, depending on the platform. Beyond the U.S., Warner Bros. International Television Distribution will distribute 6th & Idaho’s shows to the global marketplace.

This will also put Reeves under the same umbrella as his friend and longtime collaborator J.J. Abrams, who has had an overall deal with Warner Media since last fall. The pair previously developed the beloved WB series Felicity together.

"Matt has been making some of my favorite movies and TV shows since I was addicted to Felicity, and it’s a thrill to get to be part of his great team alongside Rafi and Adam, building up his TV company with our partners at WBTV," Daniel Pipski, 6th and Idaho's newly-minted executive vice president and head of television, said in a statement.

Even with this move to Warner Bros., Reeves and 6th and Idaho still have multiple TV projects on the burner at other studios. This includes Away, an upcoming Netflix space drama from Universal TV which will star Hilary Swank. On the 20th TV side, there's also Ordinary Joe, an NBC pilot that Reeves has been developing since 2006. The potential series, which is set to star Watchmen's James Wolk, shut down production earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is expected to film "when it is considered safe to do so". 20th TV and 6th and Idaho also recently collaborated on Amazon's Tales From the Loop, a sci-fi series that is currently awaiting word on a second season.

Other TV projects from 6th and Idaho include the Fox drama The Passage, Homicide, Relativity, and Gideon's Crossing.

While Reeves is already partnered with Warner Bros. on The Batman, his first-look film deal remains at Netflix, with him currently developing Recursion, a sci-fi franchise alongside Shonda Rhimes.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.