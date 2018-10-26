There’s an Over 4-Minute Music Video About Batman Crying

Songs tied to Batman have ranged from melodramatic to cool to genuinely hilarious, but a new track just might manage to be all three.

ScreenCrush first reported on “Batman Cries”, a new song that recently debuted from singer-songwriter Joe Settineri. The music video for the song, which you can check out above, features Settineri simultaneously playing a sad Batman and an average man who tries to emotionally lift up the Caped Crusader.

You can check out a selection of lyrics for “Batman Cries” below.

“Was a whole lot of hurt down on Lover’s Lane

The night was black but you could see the pain

Rain pouring down washing dreams right down the drain

Sitting on the curb in his cape and awl

His head hung down just like he broke the law

His heart lost the battle–torture was in his eyes

I saw tears in Batman’s eyes.”

“The new video for “Batman Cries” explores the inner superhero in us all — the strong, inner-spirit that fights for us and keeps us moving, dreaming, and striving.” Settineri’s website explains. “It’s about the eventuality that even our strongest self needs to be reassured, lifted up, and cheered on. It’s about being down – seriously down – with seemingly no way up and finding that inner strength to go forth. When a superhero is down, it tears us apart, but when that superhero is us, it’s a matter of life and death.”

The video features sad Batman (whose only defining characteristics are eye black and a hooded sweatshirt) walking through a street, singing his heart out, and channeling his best Sunset Boulevard. There’s even a shot of sad Batman evoking the extended cut of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and reflecting on his angst in a shower.

Over the past few days, the Internet has tried to make heads or tails of the “Batman Cries” music video, as some can’t decide if it’s a genuine emotional ballad or a darn good parody. But either way, there is some validity to the topic of Batman’s sadness, as readers of any part of the past year of DC Comics have probably already seen.

“These are heroes who live violent lives — that’s all they do is violence, all day long, and to ignore the psychological impact of that seems foolish at some point.” Batman writer Tom King said of the somewhat-controversial creation of Sanctuary earlier this year. “We know enough that violence affects you in some say. We know that these superheroes care about each other.”

What do you think about the music video for “Batman Cries”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.