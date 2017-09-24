‘The Dark Knight Rises’ Alum Joseph Gordon-Levitt Honors Batman Day

The Dark Knight Rises star Joseph Gordon-Levitt made a simple tribute to the Dark Knight on Batman Day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dark Knight

Batman Day, celebrating its fourth year, was originally introduced to honor the 75th anniversary of Bob Kane and Bill Finger’s beloved co-creation. The bat’s special day saw tributes from comic book creators like Scott Snyder and Jim Lee, Zack Snyder, director of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and the upcoming Justice League, Danny Elfman, who composed the iconic 1989 Batman theme, and Batman’s DC Extended Universe co-star Henry Cavill.

Batman will return to the big screen in Justice League, directed by Zack Snyder with Joss Whedon and starring Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher. Justice League hits theaters November 17.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!