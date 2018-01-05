New ‘Gotham by Gaslight’ Clip Features Showdown Between Batman and Big Bill

Batman will always fight for the orphans of Gotham City and, in the new Gotham by Gaslight animated movie, the Caped Crusader proved that not even the biggest of enemies will keep him from helping children in need.

IGN released the latest clip from Batman: Gotham by Gaslight on Friday, and it highlights one of Bruce Wayne’s many fight scenes in the film. In the video, which you can watch above, Batman easily takes down a thug by the name of Big Bill.

As Batman is trying to talk with a few young orphans, he’s interrupted by Big Bill, a large man with brass knuckles, that tries to shoo the hero away from the children. Fortunately, the villainous thug didn’t stand a chance against Batman, and he put him in his place.

After taking down Big Bill, Batman confronts the children and learns that they are orphans, just as he was. He then gives them directions to a place to stay where they will be safe.

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight is directed by Sam Liu and stars Bruce Greenwood as Bruce Wayne. Jennifer Carpenter co-stars in the film, lending her voice as Selina Kyle. The movie, based on DC’s first Elseworlds graphic novel, will be available on-demand on January 23, 2018, and on Blu-Ray February 6.