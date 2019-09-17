Batman Was a Clue on Recent Jeopardy! Episode

The game was Jeopardy. The topic was Potpourri. The amount was $400. The clue was a Batman villain. The answer was the Joker. This is all a real thing that happened on a recent episode of the popular trivia game show and, thankfully, the contestant as well aware of two of the most popular names in the history of comic books. Alex Trebek teed up the clue featuring the cover of Batman #1 (a book printed in March of 1941) and a contestant by the name of Laura was able to finish it with a slam dunk.

“In the first issue of his own comic, the Caped Crusader goes up against this Clown Prince of Crime,” Trebek said as the bright yellow cover of Batman #1 took the screen, accompanied by the classic blue backdrop of the Jeopardy clues. Laura called out the Joker for her $400 prize which was followed by a Batman fact from Trebek. “For those of you who are not aware, it’s Batman’s eightieth anniversary and this Saturday is Batman Day.”

Trebek recently had to undergo treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer but was able to return to Jeopardy after his treatment. However, after an unfortunate turn, Trebek will have to go through another round of chemotherapy.

“I was doing so well,” Trebek told GMA. “And my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer. So we were all very optimistic. And they said, ‘Good, we’re gonna stop chemo, we’ll start you on immunotherapy. I lost about 12 pounds in a week. And my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that’s what I’m doing.”

It was great to see Trebek with such energy on Jeopardy again for Season 35, here’s to hoping he will make a full recovery and beat cancer to keep the trivia coming and living a healthy life!