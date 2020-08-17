Batman Returns: Danny DeVito on Michael Keaton Reprising Role For The Flash

✖

The biggest geek news story of 2020 has undoubtedly been Michael Keaton returning to his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman, a character he last portrayed in 1992's Batman Returns. Keaton is expected to appear in DC's The Flash movie which will be a loose film adaptation of the Flashpoint story from comics. Of course, as iconic as Keaton is with this Batman role, the villains of his film are also quick to come to mind when discussing his titles. Danny DeVito, the actor responsible for bringing the Penguin to life (and death) in Batman Returns, is nothing short of excited but this news.

"I think it's great," DeVito told ComicBook.com in an interview promoting his upcoming Disney+ title The One And Only Ivan. "I think it's a great series and I think it's a wonderful story and it's a lot of fun and a lot of energy and I loved Oswald Cobblepot, and I love Tim Burton. We've done four or five movies together. I can't wait for him to come up with the next one, whatever we're gonna do together."

It's hard to image DeVito reprising the role of Oswald Cobblepott, seeing as his character was carried to a final resting place by penguins beneath Gotham City back in 1992. Then again, this is the world of comics where no one is ever really dead, so if Keaton is really coming back, anything is possible! The final word on this might come this Saturday during DC FanDome.

For now, DeVito has The One and Only Ivan on the horizon, releasing on Disney+ on Friday. "It's really fun," DeVito says of the family friendly film best on a popular true story novel. "I'm enjoying this. I love this movie that I'm in, The One and Only Ivan" and I'm enjoying the fact that you get to relive it. You know, when you speak to the journalists after the break. Movie's finished, gonna be on Disney Plus on the 21st of August, I'm looking forward to it. It's a beautiful movie and happy that you're interested."

In the new film, DeVito portrays Bob, a friendly pup in gorilla Ivan's underground living quarters who isn't exactly welcome all the time but keeps a positive attitude throughout. DeVito says this character is "kind of a blending of my personal life and what's going on in the screen."

"Bob is very free spirit," DeVito says. "I feel like I can do anything. Myself, I always feel like, you know, I can come and go. I don't have to worry about any, you know I'm not inhibited in any way. And Bob is the same way. He comes and goes and eats a piece of pizza off the ground and just goes with the flow realizing, of course, in The One and Only Ivan that one of the most important things, if not the most important thing, is to have friendship and family. And if you have a friendship, or a mate, or a buddy, which in this case is Sam Rockwell playing Ivan, it kind of rounds you out. It fills you out and gives Bob a purpose other than just his every whim."

The One and Only Ivan is available on Disney+ on August 21.

