Batman Returns is Wednesday's Quarantine Watch Party Movie

The Quarantine Watch Party is returning on Wednesday night with a unified viewing of DC's Batman Returns! Batman Returns remains one of the most iconic films in the comic book movie genre, starring the legendary Michael Keaton as Gotham's Caped Crusader. As many are hoping to get an official announcement of Keaton returning to the part for an upcoming DC Comics film at DC FanDome on Saturday, this is the perfect time to throw it back to 1992 and take another look at Tim Burton's beloved movie. The Quarantine Watch Party presses play at 8pm ET on Wednesday, August 19!

How does the Quarantine Watch Party of Batman Returns it work? Simple. At 8pm ET on Wednesday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses play on their respective edition of Batman Returns -- be it a digital download, a 4K or blu-ray copy, or other stream of the film. Then, they take to Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #BatmanReturns with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups. The movie is available in a Batman movie 4-pack at select retailers, digital downloads from Microsoft, Google, and Apple stores, and for streaming from HBO Max.

Late to the Party? That's okay! With the film starting at 8pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 8:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 8:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

Want to cosplay for Tuesday night's event? Dress up, snap a pic, and share it on social media with #QuarantineWatchParty in your post for a chance to be shared on ComicBook.com's official Twitter and Instagram accounts!

The Quarantine Watch Party have played host to dozens of special guests and created worldwide Twitter trends on numerous occasions. To date, directors including Scott Derrickson of Doctor Strange, James Gunn of Guardians of the Galaxy, Cathy Yan of Birds of Prey, James Mangold of Logan, and David F. Sandberg of Shazam! have joined the event. Actors such as the casts of Ant-Man and Bloodshot have participated in the watch-along event.

Plenty of reason to stay home, be safe, and have fun together!

ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party for Batman Returns begins at 8pm ET on Wednesday!

