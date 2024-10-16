Batman: Revolution To Continue Tim Burton Film’s Story & We May Know the Villain

New York Times bestselling author John Jackson Miller is continuing the expansion of Tim Burton‘s original 1989 Batman film with a new novel titled Batman: Revolution. It’s the second book in Miller’s Batman duology following the release of Batman: Resurrection, which went on sale October 15th. While we already knew the prolific author was working on a second Batman novel, we now know its title, the time frame for its release, and who the villain may be. Batman: Revolution from Del Rey Books is scheduled to be released in Fall 2025, and though John Jackson Miller doesn’t directly state it, there are clues the villain is the Riddler.

“BATMAN: RESURRECTION is out TODAY in hardcover, audiobook, and ebook from @DelReyBooks — yet people always ask… what am I doing next?” John Jackson Miller teased in a post to social media. “If it’s a mystery, we’ll need a detective. One with a really neat car. Where can I find one, I wonder? Oh yeah…” He then shared the cover of Batman: Resurrection, with another book sitting beside it. The second book’s cover is blank, save for a white question mark in its center, alluding to Edward Nygma’s Riddler.

Miller ends his post with a title card displaying the Batman: Revolution title and Fall 2025 release window. You can find both posts below.

My next novel, BATMAN: REVOLUTION releases from @DelReyBooks in the fall of 2025! The sequel to BATMAN: RESURRECTION, it's my second novel set between BATMAN and BATMAN RETURNS.



Return to Gotham City today with #Batman RESURRECTION — and continue the ride in '25 with REVOLUTION! pic.twitter.com/GQP4KdXloi — John Jackson Miller 🔜 NYCC Writers Block Table 1 (@jjmfaraway) October 15, 2024

The Batman: Resurrection prose novel follows the events in Tim Burton’s Batman film from 1989, which helped kickstart the Dark Knight’s successful tenure in movie theaters. Burton directed Batman and its 1992 sequel Batman Returns. Jack Nicholson’s Joker was the antagonist of Batman, with Batman Returns introducing audiences to Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Penguin (Danny DeVito). What will be interesting to see is how John Jackson Miller’s Batman: Revolution weaves Riddler into the story. Riddler didn’t appear on the big screen until Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever in 1995, where he was portrayed by Jim Carrey.

Perhaps Batman: Revolution lays the groundwork for Riddler’s origin story. The reception to Miller’s first novel, Batman: Resurrection, has been overwhelmingly positive, so it’s possible Del Rey Books will look to weave more stories in between other Dark Knight films. What if we get future novels set in the world of Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale’s Batman trilogy? If we do, let’s cross our fingers that we get to follow Joseph Gordon-Levitt as he picks up the cape and cowl.