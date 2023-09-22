The Dark Knight Rises Writer Gives His Take on Film's Ending

The Dark Knight Rises's writer addressed the ending of the film. David S. Goyer talked to Josh Horowitz on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast about his run with Christopher Nolan's Batman movies. When asked about John Blake donning the costume after the conclusion of The Dark Knight Rises, the writer answered "Yeah, for sure. For sure." For those who don't remember Joseph Gordon-Levitt's character from the movie, he played a Gotham Police officer. Helping Batman throughout the film, he discovers the Batcave at the end. It's also revealed that he's the "Robin" of this universe, which caught a ton of fans off-guard.

Elsewhere in the same interview, Goyer talked about how much Warner Bros. wanted a different villain for The Dark Knight Rises. He previously spoke to the studios desire for Leonardo DiCaprio to be The Riddler on the red carpet for Nolan's last Batman film. Horowitz had to ask for some further clarification on that story and the writer was able to give it to him.

Goyer said, "I remember after the premiere of The Dark Knight, the head of Warner Bros. saying, 'Oh, you gotta do The Riddler. Leo as The Riddler!' Saying to me, 'You gotta tell Chris, Leo as The Riddler.' And I just had to say, 'Dude, that's not the way we work.'"

Will There Ever Be Another Christopher Nolan Batman?

Some fans might be wondering if they'll ever get another Christopher Nolan Batman movie. It's a legitimate query as people flock to revisit old characters and universes as of late. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis talked to Christian Bale about the prospect of a return and he seemed to have some very strict conditions for putting that cowl back on. Basically, he would only do it if Nolan decided to return and direct as well. The Dark Knight trilogy still stands as a high-water mark for the genre. So, revisiting that world would be a tough ask for everyone involved.

"No, no, no. Nobody, nobody reaches out to me or they keep me like a mushroom, keep me in the dark and feed me sh-t," Bale said in our interview. "For me, that would be a matter of Chris Nolan, if he ever decided to do it again and if he chose to come my way again, then yeah, I would consider it because that was always our pact between each other is we would just stick to it. We said we would only ever make three. And then I said to myself, and I'd only ever make it with Chris."

Switching It Up During The Dark Knight Trilogy

In a lot of ways, The Dark Knight trilogy was founded upon the idea of rattling around the Batman mythos. Cillian Murphy's turn as Scarecrow in the first film should have been a signal that things were going to be different this time. Christopher Nolan wanted to buck the trend of megastars in villain roles. During a recent interview, the duo rehashed the story of Murphy's audition for Bruce Wayne and how that changed the franchise forever.

"When we had our first conversation I think both of us knew that you weren't going to wind up playing Batman. But I really wanted to get on set with you, I wanted to get you on film," Nolan recalled. "We did those screen tests very elaborately, on 35mm, with a little set. There was just an electric atmosphere in the crew when you started to perform. We did two scenes – there was a Bruce Wayne scene and a Batman scene."

He continued, "I made sure that executives came down and watched what you were doing on set. Everybody was so excited by watching you perform that when I then said to them, "Okay, Christian Bale is Batman, but what about Cillian to play Scarecrow?" there was no dissent. All the previous Batman villains had been played by huge movie stars: Jack Nicholson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jim Carrey, that kind of thing. That was a big leap for them and it really was purely on the basis of that test. So that's how you got to play Scarecrow."

