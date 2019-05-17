The Batman: New Report Suggests Nicholas Hoult Still in the Running, Deal Not Done Yet

Just minutes after a report announced that Robert Pattinson would be the latest actor to play Batman in an upcoming reboot by filmmaker Matt Reeves, another outlet is claiming that the deal has not been finalized and that another superhero actor is still in the running. While Pattinson’s name is still in discussions, according to Deadline, they’re also claiming that X-Men: Dark Phoenix actor Nicholas Hoult is also a finalist to play the Caped Crusader.

The latest report cautions that Pattinson has not been finalized, though he is the front runner to play Batman in the new movie. Hoult, who recently played Lord of the Rings author J.R.R. Tolkien in the biopic Tolkien, is said to be a favorite of the filmmaker and the executives, even if the role might go to Pattinson.

While Variety initially announced Pattinson’s casting, Deadline‘s report about Hoult being in the running was reportedly backed up by the Hollywood Reporter, which states that Pattinson has not yet signed a deal but that they’re unsure if an offer has been made.

The THR report also reveals that Armie Hammer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are also on the shortlist along side Pattinson and Hoult.

So far, official sources have not come out to confirm Pattinson’s casting and they likely will not until the ink has dried on the contract. And though Deadline disputes the Variety report that the deal is done, they do note that Pattinson is indeed the frontrunner, which could mean that it’s a matter of time.

Reeves’ new take on the Dark Knight, rumored to be called The Batman, is said to be a different version of the film franchise that we’ve yet to see. Focusing on the detective aspect of the character, it is said to be a noir-inspired tale that will dwell heavily into a major mystery.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman is currently scheduled to release on June 25, 2021.