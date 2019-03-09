‘Talisman: Batman Super-Villains Edition’ Lets You Be The Villain

USAopoly is teaming up with Warner Bros. for a brand new spin on Talisman, which will feature Batman’s iconic rogue’s gallery.

The new game is titled Talisman: Batman Super-Villains Edition, and will put a Dark Knight spin on the popular title. Players will be in the role of Batman’s most recognizable enemies as you work your way through Arkham Asylum to take down Batman and breakout the other villains, and you can check out your first look at the game below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players can work alongside each other throughout the game but ultimately only one villain can be crowned King or Queen of the underworld by game’s end, and 2 to 6 players will be vying for that title. As you can see in the image below, Harley Quinn is currently the only confirmed villain, but we imagine other iconic Batman villains like the Joker, the Penguin, Two-Face, Poison Ivy, and more will also be available to play.

The game will also boast artwork pulled from the New 52 era of DC, and will feature 13 character figures and stat boards for each villain, and you can check out the official description of the game below.

“Talisman: Batman Super-Villains Edition allows players to take on the role of Gotham City’s notorious evil-doers, sneaking and fighting their way through Arkham Asylum’s two floors and central tower to be the first to subdue Batman and successfully release its dangerous inmates.

The anti-heroic objective in this take on the classic fantasy tabletop game focuses on building the Health, Strength, and Cunning of the Caped Crusader’s enemies. The game suits 2-6 players ages 13 and up, and can be played cooperatively or against other foes, before one winner can earn the reputation of King or Queen of the criminal underworld. Witnesses also report a custom illustrated game board featuring artwork from the best-selling DC comic series “New 52″ era, 13 plastic character figures, more than 100 Encounter cards, six-sided dice, and stat boards to monitor each character, easing traditional role-playing game elements into the hands of collectors eager to get in on Batman’s titular Talisman debut.”

USApology will reveal more villains over the coming months, and fans can get their hands on the game this June.

What villains do you hope to see in the game? Let us know in the comments or hit me up @MattMuellerCB on Twitter! Also, make sure to check out more of our Tabletop coverage right here!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!