Batman Fans Celebrate 14th Anniversary of The Dark Knight Release

By Kofi Outlaw


The Dark Knight was released in theaters 14 years ago, and Batman fans are keeping torches for it burning with celebratory posts that are lighting up social media. Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins sequel still holds the crown for "Best Batman Movie" over a decade later – even with qualified new contenders like Matt Reeves' The Batman knocking at the door. 

That said, the performance of heath Ledger as The Joker is still untouchable, while Nolan's hard-boiled Noir visual style and high-cinema take on superhero mythos has continued to influence the entertainment industry, ever since. 

Check out all the love The Dark Knight is (still) getting: 

Directed By Chris Nolan

More like, "Chris Nolan directed the hell out of The Dark Knight," Amiright?

A Few Perfect Shots

The Dark Knight gave us so many iconic Batman images that will never fade.

Best of Ledger's Joker

Here's a small trip down memory lane of (arguably) the greatest comic movie (or movie movie) villain performance of all time.

Behind The Scenes of Greatness

The making of The Dark Knight has become almost as famous as the film itself. And only more so as time marches on...

This Was The Day

We remember where we were that day – and even who we were before we headed into that theater. Afterward...

It Changed Everything

...Afterward, none of us – and nothing – was the same again.

Even The Posters Are Iconic

Every one-sheet, every teaser, every trailer – the entire marketing campaign for The Dark Knight was as successful as the film itself – and lives on in equal fame.

The Hero We (Still) Deserve

One of the greatest monologues in superhero movie history; one of the most iconic final shots of our time.

The Feeling is Still Fresh

The power of a lot of movies fades with time. But not this film.

This Will Be Studied Forever

John Doe couldn't have said it better himself.

