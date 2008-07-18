Batman Fans Celebrate 14th Anniversary of The Dark Knight Release





The Dark Knight was released in theaters 14 years ago, and Batman fans are keeping torches for it burning with celebratory posts that are lighting up social media. Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins sequel still holds the crown for "Best Batman Movie" over a decade later – even with qualified new contenders like Matt Reeves' The Batman knocking at the door.

That said, the performance of heath Ledger as The Joker is still untouchable, while Nolan's hard-boiled Noir visual style and high-cinema take on superhero mythos has continued to influence the entertainment industry, ever since.

Check out all the love The Dark Knight is (still) getting: