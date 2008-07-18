Batman Fans Celebrate 14th Anniversary of The Dark Knight Release
The Dark Knight was released in theaters 14 years ago, and Batman fans are keeping torches for it burning with celebratory posts that are lighting up social media. Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins sequel still holds the crown for "Best Batman Movie" over a decade later – even with qualified new contenders like Matt Reeves' The Batman knocking at the door.
That said, the performance of heath Ledger as The Joker is still untouchable, while Nolan's hard-boiled Noir visual style and high-cinema take on superhero mythos has continued to influence the entertainment industry, ever since.
Check out all the love The Dark Knight is (still) getting:
Directed By Chris Nolan
The Dark Knight (2008) dir. Christopher Nolan pic.twitter.com/fa0LGCLPjB— cinesthetic (@TheCinesthetic) July 14, 2022
More like, "Chris Nolan directed the hell out of The Dark Knight," Amiright?
A Few Perfect Shots
The Dark Knight, 14 yıl önce bugün vizyona girdi. pic.twitter.com/18ZacEP7IE— Moviewa (@wannamovie) July 18, 2022
The Dark Knight gave us so many iconic Batman images that will never fade.
Best of Ledger's Joker
today 14 years ago 'the dark knight' premiered on theaters. here are the best moments of heath ledger as the joker: pic.twitter.com/9DDaEM9y1l— pop culture throwbacks (@notgwendalupe) July 18, 2022
Here's a small trip down memory lane of (arguably) the greatest comic movie (or movie movie) villain performance of all time.
Behind The Scenes of Greatness
Filming the hospital explosion scene from THE DARK KNIGHT. Credit unknown. pic.twitter.com/3KJ4zrRPwd— All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) July 17, 2022
The making of The Dark Knight has become almost as famous as the film itself. And only more so as time marches on...
This Was The Day
Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' was released 14 years ago today 🦇 pic.twitter.com/lkLCAT5CUs— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 18, 2022
We remember where we were that day – and even who we were before we headed into that theater. Afterward...
It Changed Everything
THE DARK KNIGHT changed everything. It transcended the comic-book movie genre. It’s one of the most incredible theatrical experiences of my life. It will be a very long time before a film inspires superhero movies the way THE DARK KNIGHT did. Happy 14 years to this masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/7nVh5bBHI5— Dan (@Danimalish) July 18, 2022
...Afterward, none of us – and nothing – was the same again.
Even The Posters Are Iconic
#OnThisDay 14 years ago, July 18th, 2008 - The Dark Knight was released in theaters pic.twitter.com/bxBXeZtFvt— Batman: TAS (@TheAnimatedBat) July 18, 2022
Every one-sheet, every teaser, every trailer – the entire marketing campaign for The Dark Knight was as successful as the film itself – and lives on in equal fame.
The Hero We (Still) Deserve
14 years of the dark knight,— ' (@siddhantblanco) July 18, 2022
the greatest film of all time🐐
pic.twitter.com/cmwxoJLZKc
One of the greatest monologues in superhero movie history; one of the most iconic final shots of our time.
The Feeling is Still Fresh
The Dark Knight is 14 years old but the goosebumps are still new 🥲 pic.twitter.com/Rix9WUyw0m— Geek Culture Explained (@geekculturexp) July 18, 2022
The power of a lot of movies fades with time. But not this film.
This Will Be Studied Forever
Today marks 14 years exactly to the day "The Dark Knight" was released.— Post Carlone (@carltonkitheka1) July 18, 2022
Whatever Christopher Nolan did with this trilogy should be studied forever pic.twitter.com/kOnTpkO39b
John Doe couldn't have said it better himself.