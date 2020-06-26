Batman: Three Jokers Variant Covers Show the Many Faces of The Joker

Ahead of the highly anticipated comic's debut later this summer, DC Comics has released a first look at some of the variant covers that will be released across the three issues of Batman: Three Jokers. Each of the variants hails from series artist Jason Fabok and will cover a different era of The Joker's time in the pages of DC's comics. These looks for the character range from his appearances as the Red Hood, the Death in the Family arc, the Killing Joke graphic novel, and the “Endgame" storyline. Other covers will include famous Joker gags like him holding a Joker Fish or a Joker Bomb. Six of the nine covers have been revealed, which you can find below!

DC has also confirmed that retailers who order all nine premium variant covers one free “compilation” premium variant cover for Batman: Three Jokers #3, collecting all nine of Fabok’s variants and the three main covers from the series into one image. Check back here for the remaining three variant covers for the series and details on the comic as we learn them.

Batman: Three Jokers is written by Geoff Johns, with pencils by Fabok and colors by Brad Anderson. The first issue will be released inopen and operating comic book stores and digital retailers on Tuesday, August 25, with issue #2 on sale September 29 and the series conclusion on October 27. The series will be released under the "Black Label" banner from DC with each issue priced at $6.99.

Johns previously confirmed that this new story won't introduce a "multiverse of Jokers" and isn't out to specifically change the characters forever, but to dig deep into the relationships between DC heroes Batman, Batgirl, the Red Hood, and the clown prince of crime.