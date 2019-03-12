‘Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Movie Announced

One of the most delightful crossovers in recent comic history is getting its own feature film. No, it’s not the Amalgam Universe, cool your jets. DC and Warner Brothers are actually moving forward with a Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Turtles movie in the near future.

Syfy Wire broke the news on Wednesday morning that the Dark Knight and the ever-popular Heroes in a Half Shell are going to be teaming up for an epic animated crossover movie, thanks to the folks at Warner Bros. Animation and Nickelodeon.

Following the team-up book from James Tynion IV and Freddie Williams II, this will be the first time the characters have met outside the world of comics. The four mutated brothers – Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo – will have a “transdimensional encounter” with Batman in the film, which will lead to them helping him take on his dangerous rogues gallery.

In addition to the announcement and first image, Syfy unveiled the all-star cast that will be participating in this spring’s crossover movie.

The cast includes Troy Baker (Batman: Arkham Origins) as both Batman and The Joker, Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) as Raphael, Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live) as Michelangelo, Baron Vaughn (Grace and Frankie) as Donatello, Eric Bauza (The Woody Woodpecker Show) as Leonardo, Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Batgirl, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Penguin, John DiMaggio (Adventure Time) as Mr. Freeze, Tara Strong (Batman: The Killing Joke) as both Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, Carlos Alazragui (Reno 911!) as Bane, and Cas Anvar (The Expanse) as Ra’s al Ghul.

That’s easily one of the more impressive casts put together for an animated DC film, which is certainly hard to do. At this time, Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles doesn’t have an official release date, but it will arrive on 4K, Blu-ray, and Digital HD sometime late this spring.

Are you excited for this new DC Universe adventure to arrive? Let us know in the comments!