The Batman: Warner Bros. Putting Robert Pattinson Through Rigorous Casting Process

The Internet lit up yesterday after a report indicated that Robert Pattinson has been cast as the next actor to don the cape and cowl, playing the lead role in Matt Reeves‘ upcoming Batman movie. But other reports quickly followed, indicating that the deal was not done and that actors like Nicholas Hoult and Aaron Taylor-Johnson were still in the running.

Now the Hollywood Reporter has offered more insight into the casting process, indicating that Pattinson is indeed the front runner but that Warner Bros. Pictures is doing A LOT of work before everything is finalized. The report notes that the studio doesn’t want another debacle like what happened with Ben Affleck, though their rigorous approach could ultimately backfire this time around.

The THR report notes that the studio is in the midst of a “vetting” process which includes “screen tests, costume tests, readings, and meetings.” So while Pattinson might not have signed the contract yet, they are way deep in the discussions that will likely end in a formal offer.

It seems like Warner Bros. has high hopes for The Batman, and they should — the superhero is one of the most popular and recognizable characters in the world. Two of Christopher Nolan’s Batman films grossed over $1 billion each at the box office. And they’re eager to get a new franchise with that same appeal.

But the movie is shaping up to be unlike the Caped Crusader’s other cinematic adventures, according to comments made by writer and director Matt Reeves. The filmmaker previously spoke with THR about his influences, revealing that The Batman will be more like a noir film to showcase his abilities as the World’s Greatest Detective.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 25, 2021.