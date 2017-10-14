Batman: White Knight Teases First Joker And Harley Quinn Nude Love Scene

Sean Murphy’s Batman: White Knight will feature a number of firsts, including a nude love scene starring two iconic DC characters.

Those characters are the Joker and Harley Quinn, whose relationship has been the subject of many a storyline. In all that time though the two have never shared a bed together quite like this, and Murphy gave fans a sneak peek at the panel.

“Upcoming love scene with Joker and Harley Quinn,” Murphy said. “Not sure if they’ve ever been nude before?”

It will also likely be the first love scene Harley shares with a sane Joker. In Batman: White Knight, Joker has fully regained his sanity, and his first step is to make amends with Harley Quinn. From the looks of this scene, it seems like that process went rather well.

Things get stranger though, as the series also features Joker (going by Jack now) as the book’s main hero.

“Seeing Gotham for the first time with clear eyes, his psychosis now cured, he starts to understand the absurdity of vigilantism and how Batman‘s actions are only contributing to Gotham’s endless crime cycle,” Murphy said. “Joker sets out to beat Batman by becoming the White Knight that Gotham really needs.”

This time around it’s Joker who will do things inside the law, leaving Batman unable to touch him, at least, theoretically. Will it work? Who knows, but it will be awfully entertaining to see him try and pull it off.

Batman: White Knight is a seven-issue miniseries written and illustrated by Sean Murphy, with a cover by Murphy and Matt Hollingsworth You can find the book’s description below.

Set in a world where the Joker is cured of his insanity and homicidal tendencies, The Joker, now known as “Jack,” sets about trying to right his wrongs. First, he plans to reconcile with Harley Quinn, and then he’ll try to save the city from the one person who he thinks is truly Gotham City’s greatest villain: Batman!

Batman: White Knight #1 is out in comic shops now.