‘Batman Who Laughs’ Is February’s Bestselling Title, Marvel Top Publisher

The Batman Who Laughs #3 is the top-selling comic book of February 2019. The comic is the third part of the six-part miniseries from the acclaimed Batman creative team of writer Scott Snyder and artist Jock. According to Diamond Comics Distributors, The Batman Who Laughs was also the only comic book in February to ship more than 100,000 copies. The Batman Who Laughs is a spinoff of Snyder and Greg Capullo’s Dark Nights: Metal event series, which introduced The Batman Who Laughs as one of several evil Batmen from the Dark Multiverse. The miniseries dives further into the character.

Marvel Comics was February’s top publisher. Marvel shipped 27 more new comics and 12 more graphic novels than DC Comics did during the month. Marvel leads in dollar share with 40.20% and unit share with 44.48%. DC was second, with a dollar share of 28.69% and unit share of 30.64%.

DC Comics and Marvel Comics split the top 10 bestselling in comics with five each. Venom #11 was Marvel’s bestselling comic book. Among Diamond’s premier publishers, Image Comics’ The Walking Dead #188 ranked #28, BOOM! Studios’ Buffy the Vampire Slayer #2 ranked #71, Dynamite Entertainment’s Red Sonja #1 ranked #98, Dark Horse Comics’ William Gibson’s Alien 3 #4 ranked #133, and IDW Publishing’s Sonic the Hedgehog #13 ranked #144.

1. The Batman Who Laughs #3 (of 6)

Publisher: DC Comics

Estimated Units Sold: 101,771

Writer: Scott Snyder

Artist/Cover Artist: Jock

Rated: T+

In Shops: Feb 13, 2019

SRP: $4.99

All the pieces are starting to fit together as the Batman Who Laughs acquires another key element in his plan-one that is linked to the founding fathers of Gotham City and to a legacy started by the Wayne family and protected by none other than Oswald Cobblepot. While the Penguin goes head-to-head with the darkest version of his mortal enemy, Batman is forced to compromise his principles and purge the serum that protects his heart from the deadly Joker Toxin! It’s a no-win situation as writer Scott Snyder and artist Jock return to the sociopath they created in “Black Mirror”: James Gordon Jr.

2. Batman #64

Publisher: DC Comics

Estimated Units Sold: 93,400

Writer: Joshua Williamson

Artist: Guillem March

Cover Artist: Chris Burnham

Rated: T+

In Shops: Feb 06, 2019

SRP: $3.99

“THE PRICE” part one! The two greatest detectives in the DC Universe take on the one cold case that will tear them apart!

As chief architect of the Sanctuary program that cost so much for so many, especially Wally West, Batman will be held accountable…by the Flash!

A cold case from the Justice League’s past has mysteriously re-opened, and Batman and the Flash-the only two heroes who stand a chance of cracking the case-are at each other’s throats! Our heroes must combat a demon from the past while burying their own inner demons in the process…and neither the World’s Greatest Detective nor the Fastest Man Alive will ever be the same again! But who is really pulling the strings here? And how does Gotham Girl fit into all this? Friendships will be tested and blood will be spilled in this titanic crossover event…

3. Batman #65

Publisher: DC Comics

Estimated Units Sold: 89,123

Writer: Joshua Williamson

Artist: Guillem March

Cover Artist: Chris Burnham

Rated: T+

In Shops: Feb 20, 2019

SRP: $3.99

4. Venom #11

Publisher: Marvel

Estimated Units Sold: 84,904

Writer: Donny Cates

Artist: Joshua Cassara, Ryan Stegman

Cover Artist: Ryan Stegman, JP Mayer

Rated: T+

In Shops: Feb 20, 2019

SRP: $3.99

The sinister symbiote skulks the streets of San Francisco!

With the symbiote silenced and Eddie finding parts of his memory missing, will he be able to find the answers he’s looking for in the Golden City?

Or will the return to his old stomping grounds reveal secrets better left buried?

5. Heroes in Crisis #6 (of 9)

Publisher: DC Comics

Estimated Units Sold: 79,006

Writer: Tom King

Artist: Clay Mann, Mitch Gerads

Cover Artist: Mitch Gerads

Rated: T+

In Shops: Feb 27, 2019

SRP: $3.99

Get a deeper look into the inner workings of Sanctuary. When heroes visited the facility, they relived their trauma through virtual reality, contending with the events that brought them there in the hope of reaching a meaningful resolution. That is, until the trauma took over and escalated these personal events into a full-blown crisis! Find out what pushed one of the superheroes over the edge and how it broke the machine. This special issue reunites the Eisner Award-winning MISTER MIRACLE team of writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads!



6. Amazing Spider-Man #15

Publisher: Marvel

Estimated Units Sold: 71,407

Writer: Nick Spencer

Artist: Chris Bachalo, John Livesay, Al Vey, Wayne Faucher, Victor Olazaba, Tim Townsend

Cover Artist: Paolo Rivera

Rated: T+

In Shops: Feb 13, 2019

SRP: $3.99

Aunt May is in danger and only Spider-Man can help her…

…You think you know where a story like this is going, but you DON’T.

Because Taskmaster and Black Ant are on the scene, and they don’t have a problem with collateral damage.

7. Uncanny X-Men #12

Publisher: Marvel

Estimated Units Sold: 68,636

Writer: Matthew Rosenberg

Artist/Cover Artist: Salvador Larroca

Rated: T+

In Shops: Feb 20, 2019

SRP: $3.99

After the devastating events of “X-Men Disassembled,” it falls to Cyclops to rebuild the X-Men in the face of overwhelming hatred. Thankfully, he’s not the only X-Man to have just returned from oblivion. Scott and Logan are together again, and they are mutantkind’s only hope. Writer Matthew Rosenberg and returning superstar X-Artist Salvador Larroca lead the X-Men into their darkest hour…and beyond!



8. The Flash #64

Publisher: DC Comics

Estimated Units Sold: 67,712

Writer: Joshua Williamson

Artist: Rafael Sandoval, Jordi Tarragona

Cover Artist: Chris Burnham

Rated: T+

In Shops: Feb 13, 2019

SRP: $3.99

As chief architect of the Sanctuary program that cost so much for so many, especially Wally West, Batman will be held accountable…by the Flash!



A cold case from the Justice League's past has mysteriously re-opened, and Batman and the Flash-the only two heroes who stand a chance of cracking the case-are at each other's throats! Our heroes must combat a demon from the past while burying their own inner demons in the process…and neither the World's Greatest Detective nor the Fastest Man Alive will ever be the same again! But who is really pulling the strings here? And how does Gotham Girl fit into all this? Friendships will be tested and blood will be spilled in this titanic crossover event…



9. Uncanny X-Men #11

Publisher: Marvel

Estimated Units Sold: 66,962

Writer: Matthew Rosenberg

Artist: Salvador Larroca, John McCrea, Juanan Ramirez

Cover Artist: Salvador Larroca

Rated: T+

In Shops: Feb 06, 2019

SRP: $7.99

After the devastating events of “X-Men Disassembled,” it falls to Cyclops to rebuild the X-Men in the face of overwhelming hatred. Thankfully, he’s not the only X-Man to have just returned from oblivion. Scott and Logan are together again, and they are mutantkind’s only hope. Writer Matthew Rosenberg and returning superstar X-Artist Salvador Larroca lead the X-Men into their darkest hour…and beyond!



10. Avengers: No Road Home #1 (of 10)

Publisher: Marvel

Estimated Units Sold: 64,505

Writer: Al Ewing, Jim Zub, Mark Waid

Artist: Paco Medina, Juan Vlasco

Cover Artist: Yasmin Putri

Rated: T+

In Shops: Feb 13, 2019

SRP: $4.99

The team that brought you AVENGERS: NO SURRENDER REUNITES for an all-new weekly AVENGERS adventure!



Night has fallen across the universe. Now seven Avengers – and one new addition – journey forth to bring back the light. But when the threat they face has destroyed even the gods…will anyone make it home?



LEGACY #708

