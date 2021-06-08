Batwing First Look Revealed for Batwoman Season 2

✖

A new superhero is officially headed to Batwoman's Gotham City. On Tuesday, The CW revealed the first official look at Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) suited up as Batwing, the superhero mantle he takes on in the pages of DC Comics. According to The CW, becoming Batwing will be a core part of Luke's journey throughout the rest of Season 2, following his near-death experience after being shot by a corrupt member of The Crows.

(Photo: Justina Mintz/The CW)

(Photo: Justina Mintz/The CW)

Batwing will serve as Batwoman's (Javicia Leslie) crime-fighting counterpart as they work to clean up the mess created in the season two finale. But before Luke Fox can fully embrace the awesome and powerful nature of his supersuit he must first overcome his own personal demons.

The Batwing costume is designed by Arrowverse costume designer Maya Mani, with assistance from Diana Patterson and illustrator Andy Poon. The suit was created by Ocean Drive Leather, with a helmet sculpted by James Fairley at Amazing Ape.

"I've been looking forward to seeing Batwing since we decided to make Luke Fox a fundamental part of our Bat Team way back in the pilot development stages," Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries said in a statement. "I can speak for Cam when I say, So has he! But this character couldn't come out of nowhere. We built this character from a deeply personal and complicated Luke story that we began setting up in season one, and I look forward to unfolding it over the course of season three."

"Honestly, it's hard to explain how much it means to me to wear the Batwing suit and officially play my first superhero," Johnson added. "The main reason I wanted to be in Batwoman was for this opportunity - to give kids like me another black hero to look up to and relate to. It's hard not to smile when I catch myself in the mirror with the bat symbol on my chest, and I'll keep smiling through every fight scene, every awesome stunt, and every Gotham night where Batwing is finally in the field!"

“I wanted the Batwing suit to represent the bond between father and son, to show the love and respect that Lucius Fox had for his son, Luke," Mani revealed. "It was conceived within the realm of a child’s imagination; the suit is a bit fantastical and based on the whimsy of a young boy’s dream - complete with rocket boosters and hidden bits that pop out! The Batwing suit represents the combined talents of a solid team who all came together and met the many challenges of encompassing lights, moving parts and the need for mobility head on, bringing this character to life."

Originally created by Grant Morrison and Chris Burnham, the Batwing mantle was first held in the comics by David Zavimbe, who operated as the "Batman of Africa" within the Democratic Republic of Congo. After David retired from the role for personal reasons, Luke was offered the mantle, and operated as Batwing both in Africa and Gotham City.

Batwoman airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.