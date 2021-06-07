Batwoman Recap: Everything You Missed in "Armed and Dangerous"

✖

After a two-week hiatus, Batwoman is officially back on our television screens — and it definitely has some heartwrenching plot twists to deal with. The series' most recent episode placed Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) in a pretty dire situation, one that has been teased as leading to his life hanging in the balance. This week's episode, "Armed and Dangerous", is expected to deal with Luke's fate — and the impact it has on those around him — in some major ways. If you need to catch up on the most essential details and storylines from Batwoman's latest episode, we're here to help. Here are the biggest reveals and Easter eggs from "Armed and Dangerous." Obviously, spoilers for Season 2, Episode 15 of Batwoman, "Armed and Dangerous", below! Only look if you want to know!

EMTs take Luke from the scene of the shooting to the hospital. Meanwhile, Jacob and other Crows interrogate Tavaroff about the shooting, and he asserts that he saw a gun in Luke's hand. As he is rushed into surgery, Luke hallucinates that he's inside Wayne Enterprises — and reunited with his father, Lucius Fox. Luke calls out to Lucius, but gets no response, and instead is met by Bruce Wayne. Bruce tells him to try to pull through and survive the coma. Luke asks Bruce why he left so suddenly, and wonders why he should bother fighting to stay alive, if the inequalities of the world aren't able to be fixed.

Mary updates Ryan on what happened with Luke, and reveals that he's in a coma. Mary suggests that they use part of Ryan's Desert Rose on Luke to save his life. Ryan uses the Batmobile to track down the guy who was at Luke's shooting, who reveals to her that The Crows caused it. Word of the shooting is made public and becomes a city-wide controversy. Ryan figures out that Tavaroff was the one who shot Luke, and vows to get revenge. Batwoman targets Tavaroff in an alley, and he argues that Luke wasn't innocent, and has one of the Crows hit her with their car.

Back in the Batcave, Ryan calls to Sophie for help in tracking down the corrupt Crows. Meanwhile, Mary tries to get into Luke's hospital room, but the Crows block her from getting in. The Crows then release body camera footage from the shooting — which is altered into showing him holding a gun. Sophie tells Ryan how she can pull the metadata from the original video and prove that Luke is innocent. Ryan then blames herself for Luke getting shot, because she'd called out his privilege when they were in jail before. Sophie goes to Jacob and confronts him about The Crows doctoring footage, she then finds a way to pull the metadata, which requires Batwoman to sneak into their server room. Meanwhile, Mary distracts the Crows at the hospital while Wolf Spider sneaks alongside the building and administers the Desert Rose to Luke. Jacob confronts Tavaroff about the excessive use of force, and attempts to demote him. Instead, Tavaroff pistol-whips Jacob, knocking him unconscious.

Batwoman tracks down the computer with Tavaroff's metadata, but isn't able to track down the correct file. Just then, Sophie sees footage of Tavaroff and The Crows kidnapping Jacob, and Ryan reluctantly agrees to go save him. Tavaroff suggests that they overdose him with Snakebite, but Batwoman intervenes and fights them, freeing Jacob. Batwoman tells Jacob how Tavaroff was going to frame Luke, and tells him to do something about it. Jacob gives a press conference admitting to the corruption, takes responsibility for the culture within The Crows, and disbands the organization. Sophie meets with him as he leaves the Crows office for the last time.

The next day, Luke still hasn't woken up from the coma, and Ryan blames herself for not being there to administer the Desert Rose. Ryan and Mary talk to Luke to wake him up, and he soon does.

Meanwhile, Alice goes through Enigma's files, and finds files for Jacob, Kate, and Mary — all as research for Sionis. Ocean shows up and makes plans to dispose of Enigma's body — and reveals that Enigma was The Riddler's daughter. Alice wonders why Sionis is so interested in the Kane family, but Ocean tells her to move on from it, and she decides to move on from him as well. Alice makes her way to Wayne Enterprises and meets with Mary, asking if she's ever met Circe. Mary says she hasn't, but Alice doesn't tell her that Circe is Kate — instead, warning her about Circe and Sionis. Mary tells Alice that she deserves the love she's getting from Ocean. Alice returns to Ocean as he's preparing to leave Gotham, and she apologizes, but he continues to offer an ultimatum of either himself or Kate. Alice admits that she wants both, and they kiss.

Later, Alice meets with Jacob as he's leaving the Crows office, and asks for his help. She tells him that Kate's alive, and they're going to work together to save her.

