Batwoman: Check Out the Season 3 Gag Reel (Exclusive)

The third and final season of Batwoman drops on DVD and Blu-ray this week, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look at the gag reel for the Arrowverse series. While shows like The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow have some fun with their gag reels, there's something especially hilarious about seeing shows like Arrow and Batwoman, which tend to be very dark and serious, in their most unguarded and unscripted moments. That's emphasized in the opening moments of the gag reel, as someone wearing a Bat-cowl is dancing and winking at the camera.

The series ended in May, as part of a major reshuffling at The CW that saw about half of its scripted series being cancelled. Another Gotham-based series, Gotham Knights, is set to debut there in the fall.

You can check the gag reel out above.

You can see the official synopsis for the release here:

Javicia Leslie returns as DC Super Hero Batwoman to lead the Bat Team when Batwoman: The Third and Final Season arrives on Blu-rayTM and DVD July 12, 2022 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Featuring all 13 epic episodes from the third season with all-new bonus features including deleted scenes and a gag reel, Batwoman: The Third and Final Season is priced to own for $29.98 SRP Blu-ray/ $24.98 SRP DVD ($39.99 SRP Blu-ray/ $29.98 SRP DVD in Canada).

Season two was transformational for the Bat Team and the entire city of Gotham City with the arrival of Ryan Wilder as Batwoman. In season three, Ryan must now lead the Bat Team in stopping the next wave of villains created by the weapons lost in the Gotham River during the suspenseful season two finale. On top of everything, Ryan will have to battle these villains with Alice by her side! As a new generation of Rogues torments Gotham, Batwoman and Alice must work together to stop them, which is a predicament that threatens to upend the team's existing dynamics for good.

Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie (God Friended Me), Rachel Skarsten (Birds of Prey, Reign), Meagan Tandy (unREAL, Teen Wolf), Nicole Kang (You), Camrus Johnson (The Sun is Also a Star), Victoria Cartagena (Gotham, Manifest), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) and Robin Givens (Riverdale, Boomerang). Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, Batwoman is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Wonder Woman, Titans), Sarah Schecter (Blindspot, Riverdale), James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash (Gotham, The Vampire Diaries).

BLU-RAY & DVD SPECIAL FEATURES