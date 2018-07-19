‘Batwoman’ TV Series in Development at The CW

Batwoman is currently set to appear in the Arrowverse this fall, but it looks as though The CW has bigger plans for the popular DC character going forward.

According to a new report from Variety, The CW has put a Batwoman TV series into development, that will debut in 2019 should it get picked up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series will focus on the titular character’s alter-ego Kate Kane, who is the featured hero in the streets of Gotham City. The character on the show will be an out lesbian, matching the original Kate Kane in the comic books. The character will also be a highly-trained street fighter and is in the middle of her fight against the resurgence of criminal’s in the fictional city. Though she acts like a hero, Kate will have plenty of her own demons to face.

Caroline Dries, who has served as a writer and producer on The Vampire Diaries, will write the script for the new project. Dries has also been tapped as an executive producer.

Joining Dries in the EP role are Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns, the latter of which recently stepped down as the head of DC Entertainment. Berlanti and Schechter will produce via Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

If the series gets picked up by The CW, which is likely, it will be Berlanti’s seventh show airing on the network, and 15th overall. In addition to all of the DC live-action shows on The CW, Berlanti produces Riverdale, All-American, God Friended Me, The Red Line, Blindspot, You, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Titans, and Doom Patrol.

Kate Kane will make her Arrowverse debut with this fall’s crossover event, featuring the current shows Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow.

Are you excited to see a Batwoman show finally coming to life? Let us know your thoughts on the matter by dropping a comment below!