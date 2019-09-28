Batwoman Faces the Wonderland Gang in “The Rabbit Hole” Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for “The Rabbit Hole,” the upcoming second episode of the network’s upcoming freshman superhero series Batwoman. A play on Alice in Wonderland, the episode picks up following a pilot that gives the audience — but not the heroes — a pretty good idea why Alice is doing what she’s doing. In the show’s second episode, it sounds like Team Batwoman is starting to really form, while Alice puts together the Wonderland Gang. This is a series that makes you wonder how long until we see a new take on the Mad Hatter, but that’s a whole other conversation.

The episode seems to be throwing all the disparate parts of the series, introduced in the pilot but largely nudged aside to give Kate more time to shine, together in strange combinations to see what kind of sparks they make. Gotham City is a strange and dark place to tell a story, but having one that is so haunted by the past in a completely different way to what audiences expect from Bruce Wayne is going to be interesting. You can check out the synopsis, along with the official synopsis for the series itself, below.

LEGACY – Back in Gotham, battling Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and the Wonderland Gang from the shadows, Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) continues to be haunted by the events surrounding her sister’s death 15 years earlier. While the city holds on to hope that Batman has returned, Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows up the stakes trying to take down the villainous crew. Kate continues to look to Bruce Wayne’s legacy for guidance as Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) inadvertently gets pulled into Batwoman’s vigilante heroics. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Kate are forced to team up, while Mary (Nicole Kang) finds herself in Alice’s crosshairs. Elizabeth Anweis also stars.

The episode was written by showrunner Caroline Dries and directed by Marcos Siega.

“The Rabbit Hole” will premiere on Sunday, October 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. Every episode of Batwoman will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.