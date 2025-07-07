Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s Movie Release Has a Special Surprise for Fans

The highly anticipated Demon Slayer film will hit the Japanese theaters on July 18th, 2025. The manga concluded in 2020, and now the anime is in its final stretch as well. The final arc is divided into two parts: the Infinity Castle Arc and the Sunrise Countdown Arc. After the Hashira Training Arc, the fourth anime season, Ufotable confirmed a trilogy film to conclude the story. The brief trailer of the film teases fights between Shinobu and Doma, Zenitsu and an Upper Rank, as well as Tanjiro’s encounter with Akaza once again after the tragedy of the Infinity Train Arc. To commemorate the release of the upcoming film, the official website of the anime announces a special bonus for fans.

Those watching the film in the theaters will get an art stand with the cover illustration of Chapter 140 by Koyoharu Gotouge, the series creator. The illustration features Tanjiro, Muzan, Tamayo, and all the remaining Hashira. It’s a limited edition offer, available for five million viewers nationwide. Additionally, every viewer will get a special theater poster design card that’s not available for sale, which will include one out of six designs, each featuring a different character. The cards will be distributed randomly, and they’re only available for Japanese fans, who will be able to watch the film before its global release. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is premiering in over 80 countries. The film is set to release on September 12th, 2025, in the U.S. and Canada.

What Will Happen in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie?

As the trailer suggests, we will witness some of the best fights in the series. While Demon Slayer is an action Shonen, no other arc in the series has focused purely on battles as much as the final arc. The Demon Slayers were united when they challenged Muzan but their plans are thwarted when they are forcefully sucked inside the Infinity Castle. Not only are they separated, but they also have to navigate through a castle made from Blood Demon Art. The interior layout is infinite, and it changes according to the user’s will. This is why the Demon Slayer Corps wasn’t able to locate Muzan, so Kagaya Ubuyashi had to set up a trap for the demon progenitor, who fell for it almost too easily.

Muzan is currently in a weakened state, but he is still unstoppable. However, the villain will not show up again anytime soon. The 90-second trailer gave brief glimpses of the major characters and focused the last 30 seconds on Akaza and Tanjiro, confirming that it will be the highlight of the first Infinity Castle film. The enemies didn’t get to exchange blows in the Infinity Train Arc, but Akaza will soon learn that Tanjiro, the user of the Sun Breathing Technique, is not someone to be taken lightly. A couple of other upcoming matchups were already teased in the trailer, but there are a lot more exciting moments awaiting us.

H/T: Demon Slayer’s Anime Official Website