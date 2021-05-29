New Batwoman Character Posters Released

The CW has released brand new character posters for Batwoman's second season. The posters feature the Arrowverse series' major characters, including both of its primary antagonists this season -- Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Sayfiah (Shivaani Ghai) -- as well as Javicia Leslie as both Batwoman and her civilian identity, Ryan Wilder. The only character missing from these posters is Kate Kane (Wallis Day), which at this point in the story makes sense because while viewers are aware that Kate is alive and has been brainwashed into working for Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge), no one in Gotham save for Alice knows.

"We have the Bat Team and all of Kate's loved ones looking for her for the first half of the season, and they definitively learn that she's dead so that they can now close the book on Kate and grieve, but the audience is let in on this huge secret that she's alive," showrunner Caroline Dries explained in an interview earlier this year, "and that then propels these two parallel stories moving on to the second half of our season which [are]: the Bat Team coalescing without Kate, and Kate going through her mysterious journey as will unfold as the season goes on."

You can read on for the all-new character posters. Batwoman will return with new episodes on Sunday, June 6 with "Armed and Dangerous," an episode expected to deal with the fate of Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) who was shot by The Crows at the end of a recent episode. You can check out the synopsis for that episode below as well.

"IS THIS GOODBYE? – As Luke Fox’s (Camrus Johnson) life hangs in the balance, repercussions from the devastating event are the catalyst for some life-changing decisions for those around him. Also starring Javicia Leslie, Dougray Scott, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, and Nicole Kang. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.