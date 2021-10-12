Batwoman: New Synopsis Teases a New Mr. Freeze

The Season 3 premiere of Batwoman is just a matter of days away, and the bits and pieces we’ve seen indicate that the hit The CW series won’t be pulling any punches. We already know that the new batch of episodes will revolve around the hunt for the various Batman villain trophies, which were accidentally unleashed onto Gotham in the Season 2 finale. Previous synopses have confirmed that that will lead to the debut of a new Mad Hatter and a new Killer Croc — and now, we can add a version of Mr. Freeze to that list. The CW has released a new synopsis for the third episode of Batwoman‘s third season, appropriately titled “Freeze.” You can check it out below.

“LEFT OUT IN THE COLD – An unfortunate incident in downtown Gotham alerts Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and the Bat Team that another missing trophy has made its way into the wrong hands.Meanwhile, a new member of the Jet family surfaces when Marquis Jet (Nick Creegan) makes a not-so-subtle entrance, interrupting a very personal moment between Ryan and Jada (Robin Givens).Back on the streets, cryogenics is the name of the game and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) reminds everyone she’s a badass, especially in the middle of life-threatening situations.Batwing (Camrus Johnson) must decide if he’s ready to suit up again, and at Mary’s (Nicole Kang) clinic, the Hippocratic Oath forces a strained sisterly moment between Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and the new doc.Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu.”

Mr. Freeze was previously alluded to in the Arrowverse leading up to the 2018 “Elseworlds” crossover, which ultimately showed Victor Fries’ wife, Nora Fries (Cassandra Jean Amell), among the escapees in Arkham Asylum. It remains to be seen if any of this storyline will be acknowledged in “Freeze”, or will just decide to focus on a new character taking on the mantle.

“So freaking epic,” series star Javicia Leslie said of the storyline in an interview shortly after the Season 2 finale. “Like literally a lot of your epic Batman villains, we have all of their weapons and they’ve all been released into the river and people are going to find [them] and you’re going to find the effects that these weapons have on these normal Gotham citizens and then becoming like these supervillains, and it’s just going to be so much fun. I can’t wait! I’m excited because we’re about to start shooting season 3 and I can’t wait to read the scripts and to see where it goes.”

Batwoman will air Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Freeze” will air on October 27th.