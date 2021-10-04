Batwoman “Loose Tooth” Synopsis Confirms Killer Croc in Season 3

The CW has released a synopsis for “Loose Tooth”, the second episode of Batwoman‘s third season. The episode is set to air on Wednesday, October 20th. The recently-released full trailer for Season 3 of Batwoman gave fans a glimpse of some of the villains and challenges to come in Season three after artifacts tied to an array of Batman villains had been unleashed on the shores of Gotham in the Season 2 finale. Among those spotted in the trailer was a figure that looked an awful lot like Killer Croc and now, this new synopsis confirms it: a new take on Killer Croc is coming to Batwoman.



While we don’t yet know much about this new Killer Croc, we do know that he joins some other iconic Batman villains in Batwoman‘s third season. We already know that the season will feature Pamela Isley/Poison Ivy (Bridget Regan) and recently-released photos have given us our best look yet at the show’s version of Mad Hatter. We also know that Batwoman has, in a sense, been laying the groundwork for Killer Croc to show up in the series even from its first season with a name-drop of the character in the show’s sixth ever episode. As for what to expect when Killer Croc does arrive the synopsis mentions a body count starting to rack up – something that doesn’t bode well for Gotham.



“A BITING CHANCE – When a new incarnation of Gotham’s swamp slumming Killer Croc surfaces and starts racking up a body count, the inaugural team-up of Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is put to the test.But Alice isn’t the only unwanted intrusion into Ryan’s life when Jada Jet (Robin Givens) shows up at Wayne Enterprises, insisting on meeting the company’s new CEO.Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary’s (Nicole Kang) relationship is strained under the weight of a secret Luke is keeping, while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) finds herself becoming part of Ryan’s inner circle. Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux.”



“So freaking epic,” Leslie said of the villain storyline in an interview shortly after the Season 2 finale. “Like literally a lot of your epic Batman villains, we have all of their weapons and they’ve all been released into the river and people are going to find [them] and you’re going to find the effects that these weapons have on these normal Gotham citizens and then becoming like these supervillains, and it’s just going to be so much fun. I can’t wait! I’m excited because we’re about to start shooting season 3 and I can’t wait to read the scripts and to see where it goes.”



Batwoman returns for its third season on Wednesday, October 13th at 9/8c on The CW. “Loose Tooth” debuts on October 20th.