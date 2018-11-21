‘The Flash’ Name Drops Mr. Freeze in “The Icicle Cometh”

The Flash is set to introduce a new ice-powered foe tonight — while referencing a pretty popular one in the process.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “The Icicle Cometh”, below!

The episode saw Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) investigating the whereabouts of her father, who had been sending her mysterious messages after she believed he was dead for years. After weeks of searching, Caitlin, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) found Thomas Snow (Kyle Secor), who had been hiding out in a Tannhauser corporate building.

As Thomas explained, he had been inflicted with ALS in the late 90s, something that Caitlin had believed he’d died from. As it turned out, he’d spent years attempting to engineer some sort of cryo-therapy cure for his disease, and had consulted a slew of scientists on the subject — including Victor Fries and Louise Lincoln.

Of course, the name Victor Fries will certainly perk up the ears of plenty of DC Comics fans, as it is the civilian name for the iconic Batman villain Mr. Freeze. In the comics, Victor tried to save his wife using cryogenics, only for it to backfire and an accident to occur. This led to Freeze’s body temperature being lowered dramatically, forcing him to wear a cryogenic suit and carry a freeze gun.

The character is most well known for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s infamous performance in Batman & Robin, as well as Nathan Darrow’s portrayal on Fox’s Gotham.

There is, of course, an added layer to this Freeze name-drop, considering the fact that the Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover is just a few weeks away. Although it’s unknown if Victor Fries himself will appear in the event, Cassandra Jean Amell has been cast as Victor’s wife, Nora. And while the event will essentially be instigated by the reality-switching antics of Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), this name-drop confirms that a version of Victor Fries does exist in pre-Elseworlds Earth-1.

The fact that Thomas also mentions Louise Lincoln is interesting from a completely different angle, as she is the DC Comics character who holds the Killer Frost mantle before Caitlin Snow. In the comics, Louise was a friend of Crystal Frost, who essentially gave herself the woman’s powers after her death. The Louise version of Killer Frost proved to be a pretty major foe throughout the years, even appearing in recent comics such as Doomsday Clock.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.