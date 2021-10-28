Batwoman Recap With Spoilers: Everything You Missed in “Freeze”

If you need to catch up on the most essential details and storylines from Batwoman‘s latest episode, we’re here to help. Here are the biggest reveals and Easter eggs from “Freeze.” Obviously, spoilers for Season 3, Episode 3 of Batwoman, “Freeze”, below! Only look if you want to know!

A canister of liquid nitrogen from Mr. Freeze — who is dead — makes headlines after it ends up in the hands of schoolchildren and freezes a bus. Alice complains about the tracking nano-bots that the Bat-Team injected her with, but reluctantly agrees to help track down the Freeze canisters. Meanwhile, a group of criminals confronts Nora Fries, who has aged drastically into an old woman due to her disease, after she was no longer cryogenically frozen in Victor’s liquid nitrogen, and who lives with her sister, Dee.

Nora and Dee are held hostage and taken to Ace Chemicals, where they are forced to unveil the company’s secrets of cryogenics. Batwoman shows up and rescues Nora, but ultimately gets beaten by the criminals and thrown into Ace’s unstable cryogenic chamber. As she freezes to death, Batwoman convinces Luke to suit up, while Sophie coaches her through the hypothermia — partially by confronting her about how she handled the Jada situation. Batwing shows up and rescues her, and as they drive the Batmobile after the criminals, who have kidnapped Dee. After the criminals destroy part of the Gotham bridge, Batwing uses the flight powers in his suit to freeze the bridge, allowing for the Batmobile to cross.

Meanwhile, Ryan meets with Jada again, and asks her why she covered up her birth. Jada brushes her off, and refuses to have a relationship with her. Ryan is then introduced to Marquis, Jada’s son. Marquis later meets with Ryan and reveals that he guessed she was his sister, and that she was the product of an affair that Jada was trying to cover up. He also suggests that the two of them work together behind Jada’s back, but Ryan eventually turns his offer down, not wanting Jada and her connections to ruin the lives of the Bat Team.

Alice confronts Mary about the way she’s been treating Luke’s PTSD, and argues that Mary doesn’t realize how insignificant she is on the Bat Team. Later, as Mary treats Nora in her hospital, Alice threatens to kill Nora if Mary doesn’t remove the nanobots from her, but Nora doesn’t care if she dies. Later, Alice gets sent back to Arkham, and begins to hallucinate the nanobots physically attacking her. Later, Mary tells Ryan about Luke disabling the failsafe in the suit, but Luke is adamant that he is okay to go out in the field.

Mary meets with Nora and Dee in the park, and just afterwards, she gets captured by one of Poison Ivy’s vines.

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW.