Batwoman: New Season 2 Finale Poster Released

✖

The CW has released a brand-new poster for Batwoman, in time for the series' Season 2 finale. The poster showcases a new look at the series' ensemble, including Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), the "Bat Team" of Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang), Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), and Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy), as well as Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott). While the poster doesn't include some of the buzzed-about elements of the back half of Season 2, including Luke suiting up as Batwing, and the "revamped" version of Kate Kane (Wallis Day), it still teases the major players in this Sunday's finale.

(Photo: The CW)

"I've been looking forward to seeing Batwing since we decided to make Luke Fox a fundamental part of our Bat Team way back in the pilot development stages," Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries said in a statement when the Batwing costume was first revealed. "I can speak for Cam when I say, So has he! But this character couldn't come out of nowhere. We built this character from a deeply personal and complicated Luke story that we began setting up in season one, and I look forward to unfolding it over the course of season three."

"Honestly, it's hard to explain how much it means to me to wear the Batwing suit and officially play my first superhero," Johnson added. "The main reason I wanted to be in Batwoman was for this opportunity - to give kids like me another black hero to look up to and relate to. It's hard not to smile when I catch myself in the mirror with the bat symbol on my chest, and I'll keep smiling through every fight scene, every awesome stunt, and every Gotham night where Batwing is finally in the field!"

You can check out the synopsis for "Power" below!

"SEASON FINALE - In the Batwoman season finale, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) questions her place as the city's hero as she, Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) and Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) must join forces when Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge) instigates chaos in the Gotham streets. Meanwhile, Alice's attempt to rescue her sister means another encounter with Circe (guest star Wallis Day). In an epic standoff, unexpected alliances and transformations will upend Gotham as we know it. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Caroline Dries."

What do you think of this new poster for Batwoman's Season 2 finale? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Batwoman airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. "Power" will air on June 27th.