Batwoman: First Look at SPOILER's New Costume

Batwoman has gone through an avalanche of changes in its second season, as the hit The CW series has shifted in some significant ways. Following the departure of star Ruby Rose last summer, her character of Kate Kane/Batwoman was briefly written out of the show, only to be reintroduced — now played by Wallis Day — midway through Season 2. Fans have been eager to see how Day's take on the character will evolve, and Sunday, they got their answer in an unexpected way. Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 17 of Batwoman, "Kane, Kate", below! Only look if you want to know!

On Sunday morning, Day and her Batwoman co-star Rachel Skarsten shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from shooting the season's penultimate episode — which happen to include Day sporting a new iteration of the Batwoman costume. The outfit takes a militarized angle to the Batsuit, with more tactical gear, tall combat boots, and even a cracked version of the Batwoman symbol.

Bats out the bag.. 🦇♥️👀 pic.twitter.com/omMORhdTUf — Wallis Day (@wallisday) June 20, 2021

In the episode, we got more context for how the costume came to be, as Kate was revealed to be double-crossing the Bat Team, while still operating as the brainwashed assassin Circe Sionis to help Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Peter Outerbridge) and Safiyah Sohail (Shivani Ghai). After Sionis arranged for Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) to be arrested, the Bat Team believed that Kate was preparing to suit up and save her — but instead, she hit them with tranquilizer darts and stole the Batsuit, as well as a slew of weapons and trophies from Bruce Wayne's arsenal. In the tail end of the episode, Kate/Circe could be shown cutting apart Ryan's Batsuit, including drawing a scratch through the symbol.

While we'll have to wait until next week's Season 2 finale to see "Kate" in action in this new costume, these photos do provide a pretty detailed look at what the duds will bring.

"I actually went out for it last year, when they announced the departure of Ruby [Rose],” Day explained in an interview earlier this year. “But a few weeks into the process, they said that they were heading in a different direction. But [showrunner] Caroline [Dries] wrote me an email letter and just said, ‘Listen, we're going in a different direction, but if we do end up bringing Kate back, I'll give you a call.’ And I was just like, ‘Yeah, right, everyone always says this to the actors!’”

“But to be honest, I was really upset about it, because it just felt like such a right move," Day added. "You never really get excited, because you kind of get used to rejection as an actor, but it just gnawed at me. In January, Caroline called, and I was like, ‘Yes, I do still want to play Kate! Let's do it!’ And here we are.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.