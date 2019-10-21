Batwoman: Kate Battles Magpie in “Who Are You?” Preview

The CW’s Batwoman hit a major turning point tonight, as Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) officially made her debut as her red-coifed superhero alter ego. Batwoman’s official arrival is sure to have a prolific impact on Gotham City — and probably draw out a new villain or two in the process. On Sunday, The CW released a new preview for “Who Are You?”, the fourth episode of the show’s run thus far. The preview hints at the arrival of Magpie (Rachel Matthews), a take on the Batman villain of the same name.

Also known as Margaret Pye, Magpie is a jewel thief who developed an obsession with beautiful things while curating Gotham’s museum. She eventually takes on a life of crime, taking valuable objects that she thought were rightfully hers. She later shared a cell at Arkham Asylum with Poison Ivy, and was ultimately killed by Tally Man. She eventually was brought back to life as a part of the Black Lantern Corps during Blackest Night.

To an extent, Magpie marks Batwoman‘s first official “villain of the week”, as the previous three episodes have set up longer-running antagonists Elizabeth Kane/Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Tommy Elliot/Hush (Gabriel Mann). And while it’s unclear exactly what other adversaries the series will have in its first season, fans can expect the series to pave new ground compared to the rest of the Arrowverse.

“We are not going to repeat villains from the Arrowverse; we’re using a whole new chapter of villains and heroes,” showrunner Caroline Dries said during last month’s San Diego Comic-Con.

You can check out the synopsis for “Who Are You?” below!

“ALL THAT GLITTERS – A new villain with an eye for all things that sparkle drops in on the city. Kate (Ruby Rose) attempts to find a balance between her personal life and her new role as Gotham’s guardian. Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) has an uncomfortable encounter with Alice (Rachel Skarsten) who always seems to be one step ahead of the Kane family. Batwoman pays fangirl Mary (Nicole Kang) a visit to ask for a favor.

Meanwhile, Jacob (Dougray Scott) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) try to piece together who was after their prisoner. Luke (Camrus Johnson) continues to finetune Batwoman’s arsenal of weapons as the pair track their unwelcome visitor and discover she has more sinister plans than snatching shiny objects. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu and Denise Harkavy.”

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.