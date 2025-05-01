10 DC Heroes That Could Have Beaten The Riddler in The Batman

Batman’s catalog of villains isn’t all that powerful on paper. After all, Bruce Wayne is just a man who puts on a suit to fight crime, so he can’t handle the likes of Darkseid and Bizarro on a nightly basis. But what Batman’s villains lack in strength, they make up for in brainpower. Bad guys like Joker and Penguin push the Dark Knight to the edge, and they rarely have to lift a finger themselves. The Riddler in The Batman is a great example, as he devises a plan to bring Gotham to its knees and succeeds in a lot of ways.

That’s why, even with The Batman‘s grounded world, it’s hard to argue that just any DC hero could get the better of Riddler. To ensure that Gotham is still standing at the end of the day, heroes who can outsmart the criminal mastermind have to take on the job.

Nightwing

Dick Grayson starts out as Batman’s sidekick, learning all he can about what it means to be a hero. Eventually, he strikes out on his own and dons a new moniker. Nightwing has all the best parts of Batman, including his ability to be a super-sleuth. He would catch wind of Riddler’s scheme quickly and have a cell in Arkham Asylum waiting for him before he could do much damage.

The Question

While Batman earns the title of World’s Greatest Detective, he has some fierce competition in the form of the Question. An investigative journalist turned vigilante, there are few cases that the hero can’t solve. The Question wouldn’t struggle to solve any of the riddles that Edward Nashton cooks up in The Batman and would have the villain dead to rights by lunch.

The Flash

Whether it’s Wally West or Barry Allen, the Flash’s abilities give him a clear advantage over villains like Riddler. He can speed around town and locate Nashton’s hideout before the bad guy gets out of bed. The Flash’s forensic background also allows him to catch clues that other heroes may miss.

The Atom

Another hero who utilizes science over brawn is the Atom. He’s able to shrink to microscopic size and infiltrate just about any location. Atom could head to Riddler’s hideout and learn everything about the villain’s plans for Gotham without ever engaging him directly.

Mister Terrific

Mister Terrific is preparing to make his big-screen debut in James Gunn’s Superman, and he’s bringing all his toys with him. His genius intellect allows him to design items that give him an advantage against stronger opponents. With that being the case, the Riddler certainly doesn’t have what it takes to beat Mister Terrific in a battle of wits.

Martian Manhunter

Any member of the Justice League probably has what it takes to take down The Batman‘s Riddler, but Martian Manhunter is especially qualified. His shape-shifting and invisibility would be too much for Riddler to handle, and trying to throw down with the hero would be foolish. Riddler would be smart to walk himself into Arkham if he found out Martian Manhunter was coming for him.

Red Robin

Another former Batman protégé, Red Robin, aka Tim Drake, is one of the quickest thinkers in the DC Universe. There are very few problems he can’t handle, and his years working alongside Batman give him a leg up on Riddler. Nashton’s reign of terror won’t last long with Red Robin in town.

Zatanna

Riddler can send the best of them on a wild goose chase, but magic isn’t something he has a solution for. Zatanna’s mastery of the mystic arts allows her to read people’s minds and even control them. She could just sit back and have Riddler undo all of his hard work.

Batgirl

Like the rest of Batman’s sidekicks, Batgirl learns a lot from her mentor. However, she has a trick up her sleeve in the form of her dad, Jim Gordon, who plays a crucial role in bringing Riddler to justice in The Batman. Having her dad in the middle of the conflict would motivate Batgirl to wrap things up quickly, before Riddler can hurt her or her family.

Cyborg

The final leg of Riddler’s plan relies on his followers trying to assassinate Mayor-elect Bella Reál. They get their mission from Riddler via an internet chat room, but if Cyborg shows up in Gotham, there’s no way they get very far. He can hack into the chat room before Riddler even gets the chance to radicalize anyone and ensure that the only person the villain is talking to is himself.

The Batman is streaming now on Max.

Do you think the DC heroes on this list can beat The Riddler in The Batman? What other characters do you think are up for the task? Let us know in the comments below!