Batwoman: "Time Off For Good Behavior" Synopsis Released

Batwoman has had no shortage of twists and turns thus far in its second season — and based on a newly-released synopsis, that will only continue in the weeks ahead. The CW has released a new preview for "Time Off For Good Behavior," the tenth episode of Batwoman's second season. The synopsis hints at the ongoing fight between Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Roman Sionis/Black Mask, who was confirmed this week to be played by Peter Outerbridge. While the series has been baking in Black Mask's arrival since the season started, we've only just now started to see what presence he'll bring to the series, and it definitely seems like it'll be terrifying.

"CAN’T GET YOU OUT OF MY HEAD - As Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) focuses even more effort on taking down Black Mask (guest star Peter Outerbridge), a new foe emerges, diverting the Bat team’s attention to a distressing issue in Gotham. Continually haunted by the mistakes of his past, Jacob (Dougray Scott) travels down a dangerous path in an attempt to eradicate them. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) and Julia (guest star Christina Wolfe) discover they have an enemy in common. Also starring Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash."

While the episode doesn't mention it outright, there's also still the ongoing question of Kate Kane, who is set to return in a "revamped" context in Season 2, where she will be played by Wallis Day, following Ruby Rose's exit from the series at the end of Season 1.

"Once we sat down and huddled for season 2 and decided, 'Look, we are not killing Kate Kane. That's not the way we want that character to go out,'" showrunner Caroline Dries explained in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. "We looked back at what our options were, and to me, this seemed like the most organic option to tell in this space we had for our season 2 launch. Ultimately, we [thought], 'What's the midpoint of our season? It's probably about episode 8 or 9. Let's make this reveal here.' And the way we revealed it was very specific which is we have the Bat Team and all of Kate's loved ones looking for her for the first half of the season, and they definitively learn that she's dead so that they can now close the book on Kate and grieve, but the audience is let in on this huge secret that she's alive, and that then propels these two parallel stories moving on to the second half of our season which [are]: the Bat Team coalescing without Kate, and Kate going through her mysterious journey as will unfold as the season goes on."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Time Off For Good Behavior" will air on April 11th.